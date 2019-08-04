A gentleman of noble parentage,

Of fair demesnes, youthful, and nobly train'd,

Stuff'd, as they say, with honourable parts.

— Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet III, 3

That man described above was made to order, built to fulfil a certain role, having all the requirements and attributes of noble parentage, youthful and nobly trained, and most importantly to make the scenario complete, possessing honourable parts. That's right, that last line mentioned his parts, specifically, his honourable parts.

The guy sounds like a dandy of the Victorian era, a man who's almost the equivalent of a trained Japanese Geisha, built to provide pleasure and companionship. Those honourable parts are the tools of his trade, the hammer of Thor, the sword of King Arthur, the trident of King Nautilus. Without them he is nothing but a mortal man, and certainly not a matey man.

Who is the matey man? Well, the matey is generally referred to as the other woman, the mistress, the third wheel on the bicycle of relationships, the problem woman who is a fixture in the lives of so many couples.

The matey is usually female, but in this era of gender equality, no longer is the matey only a woman, as the men have stepped up to the plate, doing what women have been doing for centuries, venturing into new frontiers, charting new territory, going where no man has gone before.

Now I sound like a travelogue, or like the prologue to Star Trek. The point is, the matey man has been around for a long time, but just wasn't given the props of the original matey woman. When have you ever heard, “That man destroyed the couple's marriage.” We always hear about the female homewrecker, but never the male equivalent.

Well, prepare to meet the matey man, for he is real, alive and well, and stuffed with honourable parts, right after these responses to 'Man bad, woman bad'.

Hi Tony,

Bad men always looking to daily seek out bad women because these women have little or no inhibitions. These bad women also attract many good men who are then turned into bad men. Women have to be bad in bed, while men have to be good. It's so bad that we can't tell who is bad and who is good anymore.

Gordon

Hey Tony,

Nothing is good or bad, but thinking makes it so, they used to say. Thank God for bad women, or some men would never experience what good sex is all about. I know of men who took their teenage sons to 'bad women' in order to initiate them into the ways of sex. Then there are 'bad women' who save marriages, as the husband will use them for his satisfaction, but never leave his wife. As for those startling paternity figures, women have been doing that for centuries. That's why the chastity belt was invented.

Sandra

Who is well known and documented, but not necessarily liked or respected, is the Other Woman, the mistress, the matey, who has proven to be a thorn in the flesh of so many women who have to compete with them for the affections of their men.

But what is hardly spoken of is the male counterpart, the man who plays the part of the mistress, the lover to the wife… or husband, the third wheel, the matey man. How does this work? Well, in the same way that the original matey provides a sexual and emotional service to the husband, the matey man provides those same services to the wife… or husband as the case may be.

They have to be more secretive though, stealthy, subtle, sly, surreptitious, for his discovery can lead to his early demise. Oh yes, a woman will curse or even have a catfight with the female matey, but a husband will kill the matey man who is servicing his wife, if he ever finds out. As for the matey man who is involved with the husband? Society really abhors that.

That's why we hardly ever hear about the matey man who floats around in the Twilight Zone, like The Phantom, or like Casper the friendly ghost — unseen, undiscovered, unheralded, but unrelenting.

Back in the day they used to call them Joe Grine, as they provided a service that the husband could not fulfil. But those guys were bold, brazen, and often didn't care about their discovery. They were cha cha boys — admired and envied by many.

The modern matey man is more secretive though, as more is at stake nowadays. They take their role seriously. They are the modern-day service reps, as my friend Ruddy aptly coined that phrase to describe them years ago.

Believe it or not, some are paid for their services, right here in Jamaica. Gone are the days when only female prostitutes trolled the streets at night. Now, as you drive around, you'll see bands of young men peddling their wares for any man who wants a professional service rep.

They pay top dollar too or should that be bottom dollar?

These guys are so brazen that even if you have a lady beside you in the car, they'll still try to get your attention. With good reason, as any number can play. Yes, there are many men who supply their services to husbands too, turning the tables on the whole lovers sexual triangle scenario.

Not only do they turn the tables, but they go under the table too, on the down low, so to speak. To step it up a notch, there are matey men who don't walk the streets, but are distinguished, dignified doyens of society who provide the same services, dealing with both men and women.

On the emotional side, there are matey men who actually get involved with wives or husbands and exist as the 'other man'. A perfect counterfoil to the other woman. “When are you going to leave your husband and be with me full time?”

“I can't right now until our finances sorted out.”

Sounds familiar? It should, as usually it's the other way around, with the female matey asking the husband that question.

Then there's also: “When are you going to leave your wife and be with me exclusively?”

Matey Men have feelings too, and some of them are tired of having to always sneak around in the shadows, never being able to be seen in public with the man's wife… or the woman's husband, depending on what gender he chooses.

Just like the female matey, the matey man often gets lonely, as he's bereft of true long-term companionship but has to settle for only fleeting moments of passion. “I want more than just a few hours per week. I'm not just a piece of meat, I am a sensitive man with emotional needs.”

Ironically the matey man is expected to be faithful to his lover, for even though he or she is married, the matey man is not allowed to parade his honourable parts elsewhere. Just like the female matey, the matey man has to remain young, youthful, fit, and full of vim and vigour, for that's his role, to supply sexual satisfaction.

The matey man had better be able to perform, just like the matey woman. What would be the rationale of a man taking unto himself a lover who doesn't provide ample sex? I know this guy in foreign who had a mistress who became increasingly miserable and quarrelsome. After a while he broke it off, saying, “What's the point of having a mistress who was quarreling with me all the time and giving me no sex? I can get that from my wife at home.”

Well, the matey man has to be the same, always in a good mood, non-confrontational, always being the good time guy. And just like the female matey, the matey man is not the marrying kind, but destined to always be the groomsman or best man, never the groom, always the honey, never the husband.

The matey man relies on his youth, for as Randy Crawford sang in Street Life, 'but you better not get old.' The matey man lurks in the shadows, ever hovering, omnipresent in the lives of some people. But his greatest trick is letting people believe that he doesn't exist.

More time.

