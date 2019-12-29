Money vs Love

There is money;

Spend it, spend it, spend more.

— Shakespeare, The Merry Wives of Windsor, II, 2

Love is not love

Which alters it when alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove.

— Shakespeare, Sonnet 116

Spend it, spend it indeed, but love is not love that changes when alterations or changes come about. Love will endure until the money runs out. I've written about money and I've written about love, but I don't think that I've written about money versus love. It's a dangerous path, a slippery slope where fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

Well, following up on my footnote last week where I mentioned being a guest on KOOL FM with Anne Jeffery, where the topic was 'Money versus Love in Relationships', I just had to elaborate more on the subject.

Maybe the other time reference had been made by me about money and love was when I quoted from the Bible about the love of money being the root of all evil. I think I even took the licence to corrupt the phrase by saying that it's the lack of money that's the root of all evil. But Lord help me for taking liberty with the words from the Good Book.

Nevertheless, that's the avenue that I'll be taking today, money versus love, especially in this festive season, right after these responses to 'Death of society'.

Hi Tony,

You are so right. Society is going to hell in a basket, some more and faster than others. The ones that die faster are those with little or no rules being observed, the ones that do not die or are slow to die are societies where laws are observed and when broken, punishment is meted out. As for that man who urinated on the wall and walked back to do business, I hope no one shook his hand.

Dennis

Daddy Oh,

Society has not only died, it's started to rot, but we are so immersed in the stench for so long that we don't even smell it anymore. Everyone can do their thing without repercussions. It's a grand free for all and devil takes the hindmost. Bad driving is a way of life, children fighting teachers is the norm, and criminals range from white collar corruption to gun crime and pickpockets. RIP society.

Sandra

We are still in the midst of the festive season with Christmas just gone and the new year fast approaching. A year just isn't what it used to be, but flies by so quickly. It's the season when lots of people are looking for love. After all, who wants to spend this wonderful season alone?

This love can vary from love of friends and family, to that special person. Ah yes, that special individual to call your own at this special time is very important. Usually it's the ladies who fall into this category and make a big deal of hooking up with someone for Christmas Day and especially New Year's Eve night. Those times are when the significant other is a must. Score one for love.

But there's also the money factor, for this time is the time of giving and receiving, buying lots of stuff and spending on those who you care for, and as the old saying goes, it takes cash to care. This time of year is the time when people spend the most, and the Bank of Jamaica always posts figures of how many billions of dollars are in circulation at this time.

So what do the ladies put on the front burner — love or money? After all, with the right guy who splashes lots of cash around, she can have a wonderful Christmas and an even better New Year's Eve night.

For that very same reason, some women will opt for money over love any day. It wasn't me who coined the following phrases, but they do corroborate my sentiments. To wit:

'A dog is a man's best friend, but diamonds are a girl's best friend';

'You can't make love pon hungry belly';

'Ain't nothing going on but the rent';

'What have you done for me lately?';

'Love can't buy groceries.'

As you can see, many women skew their sentiments and desire towards money rather than love. “Love can't do my nails or buy my weave, is money I am defending.” This is true, especially at this time of year when demand for consumerism is at its highest. Score one for money.

No woman is going to gravitate towards any man who professes undying love for her but has no spending power. Even with all the sweet lyrics in the world, what is he going to give her for Christmas, or where is he going to take her for New Year's Eve? Even as he spouts the words, “Baby, I love you so much, you are my world.” She thinks, “Courts and Singer having a big sale and I need a new fridge.”

Women network, and they love to be able to boast to their friends what their men bought them for Christmas or where they took them for New Year's Eve. Love can't buy them presents or take them to a fine restaurant. Score one for money.

The plain, cold truth is, women are hard-wired to spend money, it's in their make up, in their genes, in their DNA, it's how they've been socialised. Even when they're not shopping, they still go to the mall and window-shop. They just can't help it, and that's why sales are geared towards women, as the merchants see them as prime targets.

Shopping releases endorphins in the brain that stimulate their pleasure receptors, making them feel good. Women can orgasm just by shopping. Men do not have that capability, except when buying a new flat-screen TV, but that's minor compared to the women. Basically, men hate to go shopping, but will trudge along with their spouse just to appease them and score some points.

So in many cases, love has no chance against money, and will come in second every time. Given a choice between a man who loves them but has nothing, and a man who will lavish money on them but doesn't love them, who do you think the woman is going to choose?

That's why so many women remain in toxic relationships, just because of what they can get from the man. The nice house, social standing, great car to drive, all compensate for the lack of love. Even the beatings they will endure as long as the money is flowing.

Come on ladies, be honest now. For that very reason many young, attractive women will get involved with an undesirable man who has no other appeal but strength of cash. “That hideous man is now so attractive, look at the criss SUV that he's driving.” Money does make ugly men very appealing. I have said this before and will stand by it, no young pretty woman will ever get involved with a poor old man.

“Oh, he's homeless, nuh live nuh whey, carless, moneyless, but I love him and want to marry him.” Right, in what alternate universe? But enter the well off, old guy with the fancy townhouse and shiny SUV and see how quickly she 'falls in love' with him. “I know that he's old and shaky and may soon drop down, but I love him, so don't judge me.” Score one for money. Women do love, but they also crave security and new things to play with. But as Tina Turner sang, “What's love got to do with it?”

Love is great, yes, but it's not the greatest adhesive for relationships. Statistics have shown that the main cause for divorce is money worries. Even with the love that held them together in the early stages, the lack of money, the root of all evil, instigator of quarrels, catalyst of abuse, inciter of infidelity, proved to be their undying. Sometimes she's the one who spends too much, at times it's the man who gambles or drinks it away. The bottom line is, finances dwindle and love gets shoved out the door.

It's a very subtle game and most women would never admit to the conflict, but in reality it's money that makes the mare run and the filly fed. Plus, I'm told that it's easier to fall in love with a man who's well off than a poor schmuck who has no money.

In the sparring session, race or conflict, money conquers love, money wins hands down, even though the Beatles sang, All you need is love. That was then, this is now. Plus, the Beatles were filthy rich.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Well, here we are on the cusp of yet another new year. What an eventful year we had, filled with ups and downs and numerous challenges. But we are survivors and resilient people, we are Jamaicans, and a force in the world. Look how Toni-Ann Singh brought us joy by being crowned Miss World. No one knows what the new year will bring, but the year 2020 does have a numeric symmetry and a nice ring to it. I wish for you a productive, positive and healthy new year, my friends, and thank you deeply for allowing me into your lives every Sunday on these pages, as you take the time to read my stuff. I do not take it lightly. Nuff respect and love.