There is a tide

In the affairs of men,

Which taken at the flood,

Leads on to fortune.

— Shakespeare

Take that tide when it goes out, make use of that nautical marine opportunity, sail out to sea riding on that outward stream, ride that current when it surges, or lose your opportunity to garner your fortune. Make use of that opportunity, seize the moment, strike while the iron is hot.

All those wonderful sayings are meant to inspire people to achieve greatness, fortune, wealth, and they often do. But there is a group of people, a sector of society, a certain gender of the sexes that sees those words in a different light and take it to another level.

And no, I'm not referring to the female gender either, for many among us would posit that it's their modus operandi, their way, their style, to take advantage of the kindness, gullibility and stupidity of men.

Instead, I'm talking about a certain breed of men who make it their life's ambition to live off women. Yes, live off women, although they do not see it as that, and actually take offence if you ever suggested that was what they were doing. Instead, they will couch their words differently, and say that they are merely 'accommodating men' who also provide a service to the damsels who they distress.

Opportunistic men, that's who we'll visit today, right after these opportunistic responses to 'Used to.'

Hi Teerob,

I used to read you regularly every Sunday, then I fell off. I have no idea why, for I was always intrigued and impressed by your very appropriate Shakespeare quotes. Heaven only knows why I read you today. Maybe I guess it must be because I 'USED TO.' I am glad that I did. Congrats on your fresh, amusing and stimulating presentations. Keep up the good work. Best regards from a fan in her 'Used to' stage.

Winlor

Hi Tony,

I used to think about the good old days as a teen and early 20s. I used to think about some of the young women that I had met, acquaintances and lost opportunity. I used to like music of the 60s and 70s — Motown, pop, easy listening. I used to like November and December in Kingston when the days were cooler and Christmas was in the air. I used to like getting together with the guys on the weekend for long sessions of dominoes and curry chicken with spinners and white rice. I used to, and still do.

Wickham

Opportunistic: exploiting immediate opportunities, especially regardless of planning or principle. Opportunists are people who see a chance to gain some advantage from a situation, often at the expense of ethics or morals. An opportunist seizes every opportunity to improve things for himself.

That definition basically sums up the gamut of opportunism and who the opportunist is. Interestingly, the official definition uses the male gender, 'himself', and not the female equivalent. Hmm, I wonder why? That should be explored.

What also should be explored are men who seize every opportunity to exploit women. Imagine that, having the temerity, the effrontery, the gall, the shamelessness to rip off the fairer, weaker sex. But they exist, and many are masters of the game.

These are men who seek out women, not because they're attractive, beautiful or sexy, but because of what they can get from them. What is ironic is the fact that women who are the focal point, the prey, the target, the victims of these opportunistic men are rarely attractive, beautiful or sexy.

That's a no-brainer. Think about it, a woman who has all those attributes would never give that type of man the time of day. A woman like that can pick and choose any man that she wants. That type of man, the opportunist, is usually a man who has far less than she has, and that's why he wants to take, or at least get the lion's share of what she has.

A man of means would have no need to exploit women, for he already has his creature comforts. But a man who means no good will see a woman of means and say one thing but mean another. Remember, animals in the wild are opportunistic hunters, seizing every opportunity to snag a fresh kill. They can sense weakness in their prey, smell blood, detect deficiencies.

Is that why men are called predators, wolves, sharks, when it comes to dealing with women? So, just like the predator, the opportunistic man will date different women on his way up the ladder of financial success, he will charm them, feel them out, assess their net worth, and if she's worthy of his efforts, he'll latch on to her like a barnacle on the hull of a ship.

But beware, for the opportunistic man has a wandering eye, and if he sees the glint of gold, the colour of cash, the allure of the apartment, he'll drop that current woman like a hot hard-boiled egg and move on to his next prospect.

“But how come Carl left his pretty girlfriend and take up with ugly Betty?”

“That's because opportunity came knocking and ugly Betty is at the door.”

That's right, that homely plain Jane may not be rich in the looks department, but she has what it takes in the other departments to attract the opportunistic man.

She owns her own home, has her great car, plus a spare, has a fantastic job in a major corporation, and is awash with cash. She's the dream woman of any opportunistic man. All those trappings make the eyes of the opportunistic man pop wide open, he smacks his lips, salivates like Pavlov's dogs, and he moves in for the kill.

It's a two-way street, a symbiosis, for without prey there can be no predators, and many of these women are willing lambs to the slaughter. Being desperate for a man of their own, they accept and accommodate any sweet talking man who brings nothing to the table. These women will put up with anything, just to say that they have a man and are often grateful that a man not only looked their way, but moved into their lives. They will defend that man to the max.

See for yourself among people you may know. Whenever you see a fairly good looking man involved with or even married to a woman who's not saying much in the looks department, you can bet your bottom dollar that he's focused on her top dollars.

I know quite a few, men with rugged good looks, former athletes who could be male models, having great personalities, yet married to women who are way down on the scale of attractiveness. Remember the movie 10, where the woman was a perfect 10? Well these women would be like a two or perhaps a three with the help of lots of make-up and weave.

“What in heaven's name does he see in her?”

“How come a simple looking woman like her manage to get a man like that?”

Don't tell me that you haven't harboured those unkind thoughts when you see couples like that?! But feel no way, for it's the flip side of when we see wizened old men with young, beautiful women half their age. It's just the reverse, that's all, for nature is a great equaliser and every dog have him day and every puss have him four o'clock. It's just the reverse, but somehow it seems more egregious when the men do it.

Maybe it's because, historically, men are supposed to be providers, or at least carry most of the responsibilities in relationships, so it's somewhat of an anomaly when the natural order of life is displaced.

“My word, what a man lucky, never work a day in his life yet living like a king.”

“Yeah man, his wife is CEO of a huge corporation… but she ugly bad.”

The reason is, some of these men are downright worthless, and see no shame in living off women. I mentioned it last week in my spiel on Ego, how some men would never move into a woman's house. Well, there are men who have no compunction about doing so.

“What a fortunate man, just moved into a ready-made life, his wife owned everything and carrying the financial weight of the relationship.”

What did he bring but his two long hands and his long...” Heaven help him if she kicks him out, for the opportunistic man would have nowhere to go or no car to drive. It's akin to living in a company house and driving a company vehicle and then getting fired from the job… risky.

But the opportunistic man is used to risk taking, and that's why he usually succeeds. One sure guarantee is to make sure that the woman has a child or two for him. That way his status is cemented. It was Andrew Sanchez who said, “Opportunity is one of those things that depends greatly on the eye of the beholder.”

More time.

Footnote: When will we ever learn? Cricket legend Michael Holding has been speaking out most passionately about race relations globally and in Britain. He chronicled, with tears in his eyes, how his mother was ostracised by her parents because she married a man who was dark-skinned — his father. He spoke about the indifference shown in some quarters in Britain regarding the Black Lives Movement. So guess who jumps forward to defend the English people and rebuke Michael, saying that “Holding doesn't know what's going on behind the scenes?” None other than Jofra Archer, a black Barbadian cricketer who now plays for England. That's the same guy who has been racially verbally abused while playing for England. Ironically, it's a white Australian, Justin Langer, who has jumped to Michael Holding's defence. I savour the irony.