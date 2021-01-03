Pyramus: O kiss me through the holes of this vile wall!!

Thisbe: I kiss the wall's hole, not your lips at all.

— Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

N ow that's a tawdry scene if ever there was one, with that man beseeching the lady to kiss him through the holes of the wall. Shakespeare was very ribald and raunchy in some of his plays, and reference to sex and sexuality was often subtly interspersed within his prose. Imagine having sex through a wall or a fence. What a deliciously exciting prospect.

But so it was, even from those days, for wherever you have men and women, you're going to have sex. Men want it at any cost, and women give it, but not necessarily at any cost. There's always a cost benefit analysis done before the transaction is initiated.

Of course, there are people who will take umbrage with what I suggest, saying that sex is not a financial transaction, but a mutual understanding between a man and a woman. Ah, in this modern world of androgyny and mixup sex with genders blurring the lines, I should be politically correct, but today I'm sticking with men wanting sex from women and women giving it up.

Some experts will say that it's a great negotiation, with the man putting his cash forward and the woman either accepting or rejecting it. Whichever way you cut it, it's a transaction, and somebody pays.

Paying for sex, that's my spiel today, right after we see what these folks had to say about 'Corona Christmas'.

Hi Tony,

I agree with what you said. This year there was no fancy dinner, my wife and I dined alone at home on a catered Christmas dinner without the kids and grandchildren. There was no big all day cooking, no long washing of pots, pans and tons of dishes afterwards, and no unwrapping of numerous gifts by the Christmas tree. For a change it was a quiet, lazy Christmas day with Christmas carols playing softly in the background on the radio. Perhaps we should celebrate Corona Christmas more often, but without the virus.

Ebenezer

Hello Tony,

Even without corona my Christmas has been the same for many years. For some strange reason I never seem to have a man at this time of year and end up basically alone or socially distant from other people. I mostly spend the day eating and drinking by myself, so I'm quite used to it.

Sharon

The Sunday Observer of December 20 had a front-page story titled 'Saving ladies of the night', that really caught my attention. It made fascinating reading and highlighted the plight of some ladies of the night, prostitutes, harlots, streetwalkers, whores. Call them what you may. They were grateful that the organisation that was trying to help them did not judge them or rammed Bible verses down their throats.

Remembering the Bible and prostitutes, it was Jesus who admonished the crowd that was about to mete out punishment on a prostitute by stoning her. Before they could, He calmly said, “He who is without sin cast the first stone.” Well, no stones were hurled and she was spared a horrific punishment. Remember that I wrote about pleasure is sin last week? Well, the pleasures of sin can be great but the wages of sin can be harsh.

Well, from that biblical episode, prostitutes have taken centrestage and have been an integral part of all societies in the world. It's still frowned upon by most, but accepted and legalised in others. But legal or not, moral or not, we all pay for sex in one way or another.

There's an old joke about this man who asked a woman, “Would you have sex with me if I gave you a million dollars, a car, house, credit cards?” To which she replied, “Yes, yes, yes, I'd certainly give it more than a thought.” Then the man said, “Would you have sex with me for a box lunch and a drink?” To which the woman bristled and snapped, “I beg your pardon, definitely not, what do you take me for?” The man then took a deep breath and countered, “Madam, we have established what you are, now we're merely negotiating your price.” It's an old joke but it's still relevant.

Throughout the ages men have paid for sex either overtly over the counter, or covertly under the table, but whichever way it goes, it's a transaction that has cost benefit ramifications.

Both have their pros and cons, which is ironic, for a prostitute is referred to as a pro, and sometimes the man is conned. It's a negotiation, a mutual transaction, one being honest, the other fraught with deception. The debate rages regarding which is better — sex for money or free sex.

One famous writer said, “Paying for sex or getting it free, invariably getting it free costs more.” Hmm, food for thought, for the fact is, no woman is going to have sex with a man without something being in it for her.

Again, the ladies will frown here upon hearing that, but if the man doesn't offer dinner, drinks, romance, security, house, car and the whole nine yards, there will be no sex.

“Are you serious, yu come here with nothing but yu two long hand and want sex from me? Get real.”

It was William H Macy who said, “We thought sex was free, sex is not free, there is a price to be paid, emotionally, physically, even legally. Sex isn't a casual thing, it's a huge thing.” It was Cal Lightman who said, “Well, we all pay for sex one way or another.” So as you can see, these are not necessarily my ideas, but some from many other men who are smarter and more experienced than I am.

Now, I have never paid for sex in all my life, at least not in the traditional way where cash enters the picture. I'm sure that applies to most men although I do have male friends who utilise the services of prostitutes on a regular basis. And these are married men too. I often quiz them about their activity and they tell me that it's an honest and straightforward approach to sex.

“I pay my money, she has sex with me, no strings attached.”

One other man said, “Unlike wives, these ladies never say no to sex.”

Listen, when you tabulate the countless times that you have squired women, wined, dined, taken them to movies, nightclubs, long weekends all in the pursuit of sex, it certainly adds up to a small fortune.

Scoff all you want, no man does all those things without thinking that sex isn't going to be a part of the equation. Even more so those guys who pay women's bills. Plus, no woman will have sex with the man if he doesn't do all those things for her, or at least something that makes it worth her while.

Sometimes this subtlety of invisible payment can suddenly flare up and become brutal, like what happened to a lady I know. She was briefly involved with this man who gave her some money to purchase furniture. Well, after a while she broke off the relationship and the man promptly asked her back for the money.

Clearly he equated having sex with her as a pay as you go transaction, so when the sex stopped, so did the money, even retroactively. “Suh you nuh want to sex me anymore? Give me back the money I gave to you.”

Whether you like to hear it or not, we all pay for sex in one way or another as those eminent writers said, emotionally, physically and legally. It's emotionally exhausting, especially for women as they give their all when they indulge sex which often drains them. That's why this lady once said, “The screwing I get just isn't worth the screwing I get.”

It's physically exhausting, mostly for men who often pay the price as they have to use boosters that sometimes mash them down afterwards. Contrary to what many men may think, they cannot outdo a woman in sex. That's why so many guys fall asleep afterwards.

Then it can be legally and financially devastating as some divorced men have learnt the hard way. “The sex was great during the marriage, but I really got screwed after the divorce,” is what many divorced men cry, as the alimony, maintenance and legal fees decimate their resources.

We all pay for sex, but some of us don't even know that we're paying. It was Steve Martin who said, “Sex is one of the most wholesome, beautiful and natural experiences that money can buy.” So whether you walk down Back Road, Hip Strip, Red Light District or down the church aisle it's the same thing that you're seeking — sex — and invariably you will pay for it.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Well, today is the third day of 2021 and a new year has dawned. Last year this time we were still basking in the revelry of ushering in a new year, not knowing what was in store for us. The old saying 'chicken merry, hawk deh near,' certainly was true as 2020 turned out to be a most horrific year as the coronavirus devastated the entire world.

No one could have envisaged what was in store for us as our entire way of living was changed forever. It was a leap year too and it's always been said that leap years bring crosses. We know not what this year will bring, but can only hope and pray that this terrible plague will go away and life will return to some semblance of normality. I wish for you all a safe, healthy and prosperous new year, my friends, and thanks for being a part of my life experience.