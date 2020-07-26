Discomfort guides my tongue,

And bids me speak

Of nothing but despair.

— Shakespeare, Richard III

Despair, melancholy, feeling hopeless, trapped, hapless – all words that describe how many people feel, even though they may put on a brave front, a happy face. I remember the last years of my father's life, long after his retirement from working and being productive for most of his life, and my thoughts of the sense of despondency that he must have felt.

But no one looking on would detect this for he always put on a brave and cheerful face, and whenever anyone greeted him they were always met with a broad smile and cheerful words. In contrast, there are some people who always drop their worries on anyone who has an ear to hear. Well, not my dad, who instead always tried to lift the spirits of others and was the epitome of optimism and mirth.

Of course, there were others like him — men who survive this challenging life with stoicism, bravado, aplomb, and a resilience that others can only try to emulate. Still, despite this outward visage the underlying issues still exist, although masked by humour and positivity, and lurk like a silent undercurrent, a rip tide that slowly ebbs and flows, constantly tugging at their souls.

It's called a quiet desperation, and we'll find out more about it right after these not so excusable responses to 'Sexcuses'.

Hi Tony,

Here is one for the books. The man's sexcuse to go and have sex with other women is because his wife was always offering sexcuses for not wanting to have sex. She always seems to find a reason to put off sex with her husband. “I'm too tired,” “I have a headache.” He got tired of the sexcuses and got one of his own. I consider this a legitimate sexcuse that would hold up in any court of male opinion.

Danny

Hey Teerob,

Sexcuses are a modern-day phenomenon, as men of older times didn't need any and neither did women. A man would do whatever he wanted and needed no sexcuse to justify his action. If he had another woman, so what if he slept with a tavern wench? It was expected. Wives, too, couldn't make sexcuses about not wanting to have sex. The man wanted it, she complied, end of story. Men were men and the world was simpler.

Douglas

“The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation,” is a quote that I have always liked. It's by American writer Henry David Thoreau and actually ends with the words, “And go to the grave with their soul still in them.”

Thoreau advocated relishing the simple things of life, and actually exiled himself for two years in a simple log cabin deep in the woods to experience this. Some people would say that he tried to find himself.

But we haven't got to go to that extreme to see that many people — men and women — do live lives of quiet desperation, resignation, confirmed desperation. In other words, they accept their fate, settle for their lot, and continue to live their lives in spite of the challenges and curve balls that are thrown at them.

He may not accomplish what he set out to do, achieved what he planned to do, and so resigns himself to his fate and accepts that this is what his life is all about, this is who he is. Many men had dreams of being lawyers, doctors, captains of industry, but discovered that the bar was too high and their reach was not far enough for their grasp. It was poet Robert Browning who penned the words, “Ah but a man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?” This suggests that to achieve anything worthwhile a person should attempt even those things that may turn out to be impossible.

Others have said, “A man must know his limitations,” but that's not to say that he has failed but rather accepted who he is, resigned himself to his fate, and continues to lead a life accepting what cards he was dealt. I have known men, older and wiser than me, who do lead lives of quiet desperation on the emotional front.

They have women who criticise and berate them, stripping them of their self-esteem, never encouraging them, and then their dignity dissolves. It saddens me when I witness this, for I know that deep inside is a man who was once a free spirit with a mind of his own, but instead now acts like a zombie, a walking dead, just existing, not living, living a life of abject resignation. “Oh Lord, what is my life but working, existing with no purpose, and paying bills!?”

Now you're going to think, “How sad. Do those people really exist?” Yes they do, but many mask their sorry existence very well. Yes, they are many and that's why Thoreau said that the mass of men lead that life, mass of course meaning many, a whole heap, nuff.

Some may hold pipe dreams, hoping that a monetary windfall will hoist them out of their doldrums — perhaps winning the lottery, or benefiting from gambling. But there are too many around to share in the spoils of that largess.

Others may have achieved good fortune at one time in their lives, but had it taken away by a broken marriage, loss of job or ill health. They now have to resign themselves to that existence and lead a life of quiet desperation. The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought this to the fore, as many people are reeling under the pressure of this new normal.

It's quiet because, in most cases, people do not let on about their plight but continue to live as if everything is okay, normal. It has been said that misplaced value is the main cause of men living lives of quiet desperation. “We feel a void in our lives, and we attempt to fill it with things like money, possessions and accolades. We think that these things will make us happy,” said Thoreau.

But even after acquiring all those trappings the person still feels unfulfilled, wanting, empty, longing to fill that void in his life. Ironically, this pandemic has shown some people that they can do with less, and what they once thought was important, really isn't.

Nevertheless, there are many people who refuse to let go, retire, hang up their boots or their gloves. This applies to some athletes, especially boxers, who after retirement still yearn for the roar of the crowd, the slap on the back accompanied by the glowing praising words, “Hey champ, what's up?”

And it's not confined to boxers or athletes as there are other areas of society where individuals simply refuse to let go of what they think defines them and justifies their existence. This applies even to ageing politicians.

Do women lead lives of quiet desperation too? Hell no. A woman will settle yes, accept her lot in life, resign herself to her fate, but will not do so quietly. She will scream to high heaven about what her life has become. Everyone within earshot will know what she's going through as she'll have no reservations about telling all who can hear what her life is. “I'm stuck with this worthless, useless man who I can't stand.” No quiet desperation there.

Men, on the other hand, are expected to be strong, silent, not complain, courageous, never showing weakness, never crying, but bear their burdens like Samson, Hercules, Atlas. In Greek mythology Atlas bore the weight of the world on his shoulders. But one day, Atlas shrugged.

Maybe that's why some men for whom the bar was too high instead spend so much time in bars drowning their desperate sorrows, while others just simply slip away, fade into obscurity, not take that final curtain call.

I once knew a man who was big in the entertainment industry and who just simply faded to black like the last scene of a movie. He's been leading a life of quiet desperation for many years now.

Quiet desperation or not, men have to be strong, men have to be courageous, brave, stoic, and meet the challenges of life head-on. It's getting up 10 times after being knocked down nine times. But then again, it's not so easy when age creeps up on you.

More time.

