Sex inhibitors

My chastity's the jewel of our house,

Bequeathed down from many ancestors,

Which were the greatest obloquy I' the world

In me to lose.

— Shakespeare, All's Well That Ends Well, IV, 2

Her chastity was the obloquy of the world. Obloquy, disgrace, especially that brought about by public condemnation. As you can see, being celibate, not having sex is frowned upon by society in general, and chastity is not something that one should be proud of. Keep it not, said Shakespeare.

So the objective is to get as much sex as you possibly can. Now, I'm not saying that you must be irresponsible and go on a sexual rampage, but do enjoy the fruits, the gifts that God gave mankind, whether you are single or married.

But in order to have good sex requires compatibility on various levels — attraction, physical, emotional, and even spiritual. If you can find all of those things in your partner, then I guarantee that the sex will be great.

If you can't find those elements in one person, then I suggest you find four different people who have one of them each. But surely I jest.

Now, there has always been talk about sexual enhancers and concoctions to boost the libido, or things to put into people's drinks to make them want you more. “Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker,” is the saying.

What's rarely explored though, are the things that actually thwart the desire and diminishes the act of couples from wanting to get physical with each other. In modern parlance, we call them “turn-offs”, but in reality, they are sexual inhibitors. Back in the old days they used to give sailors who were long at sea saltpeter to cut their nature.

We'll see what the modern-day sexual inhibitors are, right after these responses to 'Staying home'.

Hi Tony,

In our neck of the woods we are not entirely confined to our homes. We are allowed to do grocery shopping, go to the pharmacy to get our medication, attend medical appointments, and get meals from restaurants that provide takeout and delivery services. These are opportunities to take a break from being at home most of the time. Of course, there are just so many times you can go out to visit your health care provider and to get medication from the drug store before it becomes suspicious. But every opportunity to break out from the confines of our home is welcome.

David

Pickering, Canada

Hey Teerob,

Staying home must rank as one of the worst experiences of my adult life. I work in the entertainment public relations industry, so my life is one that takes me on the road interacting with people from all walks of society. Now, my wings have been clipped, and as someone said, I'm a wingless John Crow. I miss the buzz of the streets, the sounds and smells of nightlife, the clink of ice in a cold drink. I would never survive in prison.

Tracey

Okay, so I mentioned sexual enhancers that mankind has invested billions in over the centuries in order to cause people to be attracted to each other. These range from perfumes, colognes, hair products, breath fresheners, sexy clothes, fancy cars, you name it, these things are meant to attract and to hold, and to get the other person to want you sexually.

The lingerie industry knows this too well.

“Oh, what a sexy lingerie you have on, it's such a turn-on.”

“What a great car you drive, it's such a turn-on.”

People are turned on by different things, but they're also turned off too. Those turn-offs can have a deleterious effect on that person's ability to have sex with their partner, and come hell or high water, nothing is going to happen in that department.

One big sexual inhibitor is fatigue, constant fatigue. I'm not referring to someone getting tired, for that's natural, but when someone is in a perpetual state of malaise, tired all the time, that's a sexual inhibitor.

Interestingly, more men complain about this than women do, but maybe it's because women usually have more things to do at home than men do. She comes home from a long day at work, then has to prepare food for the kids and spend quality time with them, then do stuff around the house, then prepare them for the next day… and then she's expected to be sexy, willing, and able for her man after all this.

“Not tonight dear, I'm too tired.”

“Tired again, every night yuh tired suh?”

The irony is, if she does decide to oblige him, he's so fed up that he's turned off. Now, that's a sexual inhibitor. Do not believe that this only applies to men, for women experience that too.

The man is an emotional bully, sometimes getting physical with her, even slapping her occasionally, pays her no attention unless he wants to have sex. So when the lights go out he now expects her to be all lovey dovey with him and be the sexual nymphet of his dreams.

All she feels for him is loathing and contempt, as in no way will her body respond to his touches. That's a huge sexual inhibitor. He then accuses her of not wanting him and even worse, of having someone else on the side.

“Is because you have nodder man with me why yuh don't want me.”

Speaking of another man, having another person, real or imagined, is also a great sexual inhibitor for both men and women. If a woman has her regular man, but her heart and mind are in another place, then something has got to give. That something is not her as there's no giving on her part.

The Bible says that you cannot serve two masters, lest you love one and serve the other. That goes for women's desire, as one huge sexual inhibitor is when her thoughts drift towards someone else. Her mind is so preoccupied with that other dude that she can't stand it when her regular man even touches her and she's totally turned off — physically and emotionally.

“I just can't stand it when he comes near me, his touch makes my skin crawl.”

In tragic cases, some women, while making love to their man, will inadvertently call out another man's name with deadly results. Men have been known to fly off the handle and into a murderous rage when this happens.

I'll always remember this case in Florida where this man shot and chopped up his wife because she called out another man's name while they were having torrid sex. The only name that a woman is supposed to call out at that time, apart from her man's, is that of the Almighty.

Another sexual inhibitor is when a man finds out about his woman's sexual history, and that's why smart women lie about that data. If her man ever discovers that she was a serial fornicator, having more men than what makes up a football team, it will be a sexual inhibitor for him.

“After I found out that she had so many men in her past, my body just couldn't respond to her again sexually.”

“When she told me of her raunchy past, no matter how hard I tried, de bwoy just wouldn't stan' up.”

Sometimes it's not even the amount of men that she had sex with before him, but who the men were. Sometimes it was just one man, but what a man. When he discovered that her previous man who lives in foreign was hung like a horse, he now feels so inadequate that he simply cannot have sex with her again.

“I found out that her ex was six feet four, and had eight inches to play with. I couldn't compete with that,” said this guy who I know. Every time he attempted to make love to his woman, the thought of that huge colossus pounding away filled his head, and he couldn't perform.

Performance anxiety comes from many corners, and sexual inadequacy is one contributor. That's why women always either downplay their past or lie about it.

“Oh Honey, no man was ever as big as you, as sexy as you, or had stamina like you.”

Yeah right.

A lack of respect is also a sexual inhibitor, and when women lose respect for their man, you can kiss the sex goodbye. When the balance of power shifts and she thinks that she runs things, that she's superior, the respect goes, and her body and mind follow. Females are sexually attracted to alpha males, not wimps.

Sexual inhibitors are real, and both men and women experience them at some time, so don't sweat it. What's great is if you have a partner who has no sexual inhibitor, but also has no sexual inhibitions. Now that's heavenly.

More time.

Footnote: The world will never be the same for a very long time, and it's affecting us all, even our departure. Four giants have departed, and because of the necessary guidelines regarding social distancing they'll not have the send-off that they deserve. Carlyle Gray, Taekwondo master and a true gentleman passed away a few weeks ago. Jamaica Observer photographers Bryan Cummings and Michael Gordon also made their transition, two months apart. Professor Freddie Hickling also made his transition. These are all people who I knew well and respected immensely. They contributed so much to society. May they rest in peace.