Full many a lady

I have eyed with best regard…

But you, O you,

So perfect and so peerless are created

Of every creature's best.

— Shakespeare, The Tempest III, 1

What absolutely enchanting lyrics those are about the lady that he laid his eyes on. That's what more men should tell their women. In truth and fact, for many men it's just another way to express that the lady is sexy and desirable.

That's right, in the same way that all roads lead to Rome, all words from men to women regarding her looks, lead to sex. It's an irrefutable, indisputable, intriguing fact. Women are sexy, women exude sexuality, women have sex dripping from their pores, and women go out of their way to be sexy, and rightly so. Well, at least most of them do.

Their goal in life is to entice men to look at them, for after that look comes desire, and after desire we know that any number can play. It's the way how women are programmed, hardwired, entrenched in their DNA, locked in their genes, exhibited in their jeans, honed to perfection by their mothers, overtly or covertly, who often teach not only verbally, but by example.

Many young women aren't even aware of their sexuality, while others flaunt it like a flag fluttering frantically in a flotilla. Naturally, those two words that women have a love-hate relationship then follow — sexy lady.

We'll find out why, right after these remarks regarding my piece on 'Historical confession'.

Hey Teerob,

Regarding your article on confession, I have a story. This guy was on his last leg on the hospital bed and drew his wife near and began to confess the names of all the women he made love with while married to her. She patted him, comforted him, and said, “Take it easy, I know about all of them, that's why I poisoned you.” Confession is good for the soul, huh?

'Fortis' Savage

Hi Tony,

I believe if one's actions in the past were not illegal or did not in any way hurt others at the time, it should be taken to the grave. If the acts were severe enough to weigh on one's conscience, then one could unburden themself to a psychiatrist or a priest for absolution of their sin and they will carry your burden to their graves.

David

Let's face it, the mature female form must be ranked as God's gift to man. No wonder so many paintings and sculptures have been made throughout history of the female body. I have many paintings of nude and semi-nude ladies hung on my walls at home, all tasteful of course.

Some are original pieces, while others are copies of the works of famous artists. I look at then often and admire the artistry. The curve of the spine, the symmetry of the neck, the small waist that expands to their wide hips, the delicate fingers, the sensual toes.

Yes, ladies exude sexuality, and so they should, for their purpose is to attract, and in order to attract they have to be sexy. That applies a lot to single ladies whose quest is to find a mate. But even if you're married, that should not stop.

Whenever a man stops finding his wife sexy, stops desiring and lusting after her, he'll probably start to find another lady sexy. So married ladies, don't stop being sexy for your man.

Even so, there are ladies who purport to not like being called sexy. What hypocrisy, what a contradiction in terms, for after spending all that time primping and preening to look sexy, they become offended because a man tells them that they're sexy.

I guess it's all in the approach and who's making the comment too. “Hey, sexy lady,” is just not cutting it while she walks by in the office or on the street. But deep down, she does get a kick out of being called that, for she knows that she's still cutting a dash.

The irony is, if no one calls to her, she'll wonder if she's losing her appeal. 'I'm sexy and I know it,' are the words from the song. “ I want your body,” are words from another. Ed Sheeran sang:

“I'm in love with the shape of you, we push and pull like a magnet do, although my heart is fading too, I'm in love with your body.”

See, I'm in love with your body, not your mind, not your intellect, not your education, but your body. Rod Stewart takes it further when he sings:

“ If you want my body, and you think I'm sexy

Come on sugar, tell me so,

If you really need me, just reach out and touch me

Come on honey, tell me so.”

That's the theme song of every sexy lady whenever they're in the company of men. Oh they will not admit to it, but deep down our primordial instincts simmer, bubble and boil. Women will walk a sexy way, pout their lips, flutter their lashes, when adjacent to a man they like. It's called a sexy look.

The man may not say it out loud, but his thoughts on his first encounter are, “What a sexy lady,” or conversely, “ Ugh, she has no sex appeal at all.” No matter who the woman is, whether she's in Parliament, the pulpit or on a pole, men will view her in a sexual light, and evaluate her sex worthiness. “Yes bwoy, me wudda guh deh.” Up to last week the pastor of a church admitted to looking at sexy ladies, during his sermon.

Of course, he qualified by saying that he doesn't act on it, but secretly admires. My wife allows me to look also, for she knows my 'type', but there's a five second rule. “Look, there's a sexy lady, okay….stop looking now.” It's a normal function of human beings, for the attraction will always be there, but the self-control should follow.

People in entertainment and marketing capitalise on this, and that's why they use sexy ladies to sell everything from men's cologne to motorcars. Just check any commercial and you'll always see a sexy lady or two draped over the hood of a car, or stroking a man's face to advertise a fragrance.

Music videos are rife with sexy ladies, although I must say, some of those scantily clad ladies miss the point, as they gyrate not in a sexy fashion, but in a vulgar way. There is a distinct difference. But the intention was to attract by having sexy ladies thrust their bodies in the faces of men.

This is not new. From ancient times and even in the Bible, kings and other leaders had their dancing ladies undulating and gyrating before them. They were subtle, seductive, sensual. Some danced with veils, others with strategically placed feathers, or with hand-held fans. Egyptian belly dancers are legendary, but even they cannot compete with our Jamaican dancers who seem to defy the laws of physics.

A beautiful woman who is also sexy is truly a gift to man. But mere beauty does not necessarily mean that she's sexy. There are many beautiful women who have absolutely no sex appeal whatsoever, and come across looking like some store front mannequin — stiff, cold, unmoving.

I'll always remember a girl from my distant past who I used to call 'frosty', for she was absolutely beautiful, but was as cold as ice, with no sex appeal at all. Being sexy is an art in itself, and perhaps even a gift from birth.

There are ladies who aren't beautiful, but exude a sexuality that drives men crazy. Sometimes a man will see a woman with movie-star looks but she has no effect on him at all. Some may call it chemistry, but really it's being sexy.

That's why some men will have extremely beautiful women in their lives, but still go astray with a woman who is not pretty at all. There was a member of the British royal family who left his beautiful wife for a lady who really fell short in the looks department. In fact, some would say that she was downright ugly, but to him, she was a sexy lady.

The cruel irony is, there are women who are gorgeous who have no interest in sex at all and couldn't care less if men find them sexy or not. While on the flip side, there are ladies who are not saying much in the looks department, but who are sexy as a siren to a salacious sailor and have voracious sexual appetites. Which would you prefer, having a beautiful woman with no interest in sex, or an ugly lady with a healthy sexual appetite?

When a man sees a woman he sees sexuality, and when a woman sees a man she sees security. That's why men will always look at ladies, sometimes blatant and outright, other times discretely.

Ladies have this gift that they should cherish, for it means that they are desired. Any wife whose husband still finds her sexy even after many years, should consider herself fortunate. That way men can look at their wives and say, “Hmm, sexy lady.”

“What yu looking?”

More time.

Footnote: What's all this talk about legislation that men can be charged for raping their wives? I know that it's done in some US states, but all that will do here is give wives more ammunition to withhold sex from their men. Why marry the man if you're going to torture him, is what some men cry. I've written about it before — how women lock shop on men after they get married. I'm against all forms of domestic violence, but isn't a wife withholding sex from her husband a sort of domestic cruelty? I shall research and get back to you with this one.