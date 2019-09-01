The good wife

Antonio, I am married to a wife

Which is as dear to me as life itself,

But life itself, my wife, and all the World

Are not with me esteemed above thy life.

I would lose all, ay, sacrifice them all

Here to this devil, to deliver you.

— Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice, IV, 1

What a wonderful endorsement from that man about his spouse. How many men can say that about their wives? In reality, we mostly hear husbands griping, whining, complaining and moaning about how miserable and cantankerous their wives are. “Nag, nag, nag, that's her first, second and third nature,” is what many men gripe about.

But there are good wives too, many of whom do not deserve the criticism or the men that they end up with. Of course, the grateful men who appreciate those wonderful wives will often extol their virtues and boast how good their wives are, much like how that guy in the above quote did.

“Boy, my wife is the best yu nuh, I couldn't do a thing without her.” And yes, it has been said that behind every successful man is a good woman. Do not confuse them with those women who seek out and latch on to successful men to try and get as much as they can from them and then move on.

“My wife left me with thousands of dollars.”

“That's great man.”

“No, you don't understand, when I met her I had millions.”

Oops, oh yes, that certainly isn't a good wife. But who is a good wife? We'll see exactly who she is right after these responses to 'Nice guys finish last'.

Hi Tony,

It seems that nice guys are perceived to be weak, meek and mild. Women are not comfortable with such men because they don't feel safe with them, due to the perception that these men might not defend and protect them. Nice guys can be nice but must be firm in dealing with their women and others. They must walk softly and carry a big stick.

Sharon

Tony,

You are sooo right, nice guys have no place in this world of women who associate being nice with weakness. I was a victim of being too nice, and every woman who I dealt with had no respect for me and trampled all over my feelings. They felt secure that whatever wrong they did, Mr Nice Guy would never do them anything. I tried to be a thug, but it wasn't my nature, so I couldn't maintain it and reverted to my good and nice self. I'm alone again, naturally.

Paul

The good wife, ah, what a joy it is to have a good wife amidst all the negative accusations that men keep heaping on wives.

“Honey, I'm home, dinner ready?”

“Fix it yourself.”

If you follow what some men say, you'd believe that all wives are no good.

“Man, I can't even run likkle joke with her, she is so miserable.”

“She get it from a long line of miserable wives, her mother was miserable, her granny was miserable, so what you expect?!”

There is this old American joke that comedians love to deliver: “Take my wife… please.” But amidst all this turmoil exists the good wife. Surely, she must be real, or men wouldn't get married in the hope that they can get one, the holy grail of wives.

Who is the good wife, and do men really want a good wife, or do they prefer troublesome women in the same way that many women prefer bad men? “Every woman him meet give him trouble, is how him bad lucky suh?”

Still, the good wife has to have some defining characteristics that men seek. And it's not all about looks either, for pretty face and bad character are very real. In fact, there are men who prefer not to marry women who are beautiful, as they can turn out not to be only a distraction, but a disaster.

There's this old calypso song by Jimmy Soul, 'If you want to be happy for the rest of your life, never make a pretty woman your wife, so from my personal point of view, get an ugly girl to marry you.' It must have some basis, as many women who are beautiful are so narcissistic, so self-absorbed, so infatuated with their looks that they can't see anything else, not even their husbands. Even so, I ain't marrying no ugly woman.

Remember that line from the fairy tale, 'Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?' Well, it's true, and endures to this day. As Jamaicans say, “Is like she frighten fi how she look.” So a good wife hasn't got to be beautiful, unless you're a man who loves to have a trophy wife who has no substance. “Man, she pretty like money, but she has no sense.” That's not a good wife.

The good wife must support her husband, not in a subservient, slavish manner, but supports him in all his endeavours, whatever they may be. Sure, they may seem whimsical and silly, but they are his dreams, so a little support would just bolster his ego and make him feel worthwhile.

So often we hear husbands complain that all that their wives do is beat them down and criticise everything that they attempt to do. “Everything I try to do she beat me down and say that is rubbish.”

Some high society wives seem to write the book on emasculating men, and then they wonder why the men drift away and take up with the bartender or waitress from the inner city. The good wife makes her man feel special and doesn't criticise the hell out of him.

The good wife is a friend to her husband. Often we hear men say, “My wife is my lover, my companion, the mother of my children.” But how often do we hear, “I married my best friend.” Brings a tear to your eyes, doesn't it?

But is it good to marry your best friend? After all, a best friend is there to bear your burden with you, be your sounding board, your confidante. Is it good to bestow on your wife that awesome responsibility and bare your soul to her? The things that some men tell their best friend they could never tell their wives. So, if the good wife can't be the best friend, she can at least be a good friend to her husband. Lord knows, some husbands need a listening ear from time to time.

The good wife must be a lover, desirable to her husband and also desires him too. She makes him feel as if he is the best lover in the world and that he satisfies her every need. “Oh Baby, I want you so much, I can't get enough of you, come and quench my thirst.”

Naturally, that may be far from the truth, but the good wife knows how to run her show and make her husband feel as if he's living in a porn movie. Unfortunately, many wives fall short in this department, and dole out sex and romance as miserly as the Scrooge at Christmas. They disburse it grudgingly and infrequently. The tales of sex-starved husbands have been chronicled throughout history and on these pages also.

“Not tonight Dear, I have a headache.”

“That's okay Honey, I have two aspirin for you.”

That's why this guy said, “My wife treats me like a sex object, whenever I ask her for sex, she objects.”

So it seems to be a tall order to be the good wife, but not impossible. Some men can truly say that they have the good wife, while others are instructed to say so by their wives. Remember when the pastor told his congregants, “Will all the men with nagging wives please stand up,” and one man remained seated? When the pastor asked him why he didn't stand his response was, “My wife told me not to, pastor.”

Ah, the Good Wife.

More time.

Footnote: It is said that justice must not only be done, but appear to be done. Two cases that have engulfed the court of public opinion are those of hurdler Danielle Williams, and that guy who was videotaped doing dangerous stunts with his Benz on a main road in traffic. In the case of the hurdler, who is an athlete I admire and cheer for when she runs, her behaviour of refusing to leave the track after being disqualified was reprehensible and set a bad precedent. Not that I agree with the false start rule, as the officials could have given a warning to all the runners, but her behaviour was wrong. Now, any athlete given a red card can refuse to leave the field. She should at least apologise before being considered back in the team.

As for that driver with those dangerous stunts in traffic and his lame excuses about the car being aggressive, what were the cops thinking by simply warning him? He should have been sternly admonished and ticketed. My bredrin stopped for five seconds to let off a passenger and got ticketed.