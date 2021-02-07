Nay, but to live

In the rank sweat of an enseamed bed,

Stewed in corruption, honeying,

And making love

Over the nasty sty.

— Shakespeare, Hamlet

IN the rank sweat of an enseamed bed, stewed in corruption. How absolutely ribald, how delicious, how raunchy, how sensuous, how sexy. Enseamed, of course, means to cover with grease, so you can just imagine what an enseamed bed must feel like with all that slipping, sliding, slithering salaciously slippery sex.

And not only in that slippery bed but also over the nasty sty. Listen, don't knock it, for if people in our military can have sex in the parking lot of the army base, as has been reported, then why can't civilians, without the benefit of training and discipline, not have sex over a sty? Remember the movie An Officer and a Gentleman? This is not it.

Somehow most relationships end up with sex, or they will be upended, go nowhere, dumped on the garbage heap of what could have been but never happened, stopped before they even started. But why, why do people have to indulge in sex in order to justify, rationalise and cement a relationship?

Why can't two people just meet to have a good time without having sex? The irony is, bringing sex into the equation also creates difficulty and problems. But even in marriage it's a legal requirement, for if sex does not take place after the nuptials have been performed, the marriage is not legal but null and void – tush like a damp squib before it even got lit.

It's called “to consummate the marriage”, and while most couples do it with consummate ease, those who don't have frozen in the starting blocks. But hear me and hear me well, sex is not an absolute thing encased in concrete, written in stone, but is made up of a variety of living, breathing entities.

Many people may not know this but there are different types of sex, and not just the in and out action that young boys tend to think that it is.

It's actually quite complex, as we'll explore right after these responses to 'Fake lives'.

Hi Count Antonio,

I knew some people many years ago who subscribed to the 'fake it till you make it' belief. They would pretend to be successful and end up pretending until they do become successful. I lost contact with those people and never found out if they really became successful. I think not. Then there are those who fake laugh at their bosses' jokes and pretend to show interest in business meetings just to get ahead. As for the women in bed with all that moaning, groaning, screaming, crying, expletives, I will take that faking all night than not.

Sir Bruce of Gotham

Hey Tony,

The world exists on being fake. When you're genuine and show your true self, people just trample on your feelings. That's why I never show my true self or display my emotions. My fake armour protects me and my fake shield blocks the arrows from piercing my heart.

Cupid

“How do I love thee, let me count the ways,” are words from a famous sonnet by Elizabeth Barrett Browning that shows how much that young man felt for his partner as he wanted to shower her with all different types of love. It's the variety that adds to the spice, as there's no fun in doing the same thing over and over all the time, day in day out.

This applies to sex, otherwise called lovemaking, which is not necessarily the same thing, even though both words are often used to describe the act. A woman will say, “Oh, we made love last night,” while a man will say, “I had sex with her last night.”

Usually it's men who use the word sex, while women use the term lovemaking. That's because a woman views the act as one that's linked to love and romance, and tends to have these feelings for the man before she has sex with him.

The man, on the other hand, couldn't care less about love, but certainly wants to have sex. And that's why sex for a man is usually one-dimensional, but for a woman it's multifaceted. A woman's heart will be broken if a man leaves her after sex, but a man's ego will be bruised if that happens to him.

One type of sex is adhesive sex. The woman will have sex, er…make love with the man because she thinks that it will cement the relationship, that it will hold him, bind him to her. Forget all that talk about oil and concoctions to hold men, the real ties that bind are the sexual ones.

That's why she won't usually have sex on the first date, the first encounter, the first meeting. She doesn't want to appear to be too easy as she'll lose her bargaining power and the power of adhesion. So she puts a time moratorium on sex… er, lovemaking. Listen, even cement and glues need time to bond.

“I'll wait a few weeks before I give in to him, that will hold him.”

Then there's enticing, teasing sex. After that introduction and snaring of the man, she now has to play her cards right and give him enough sex to please and satisfy him, but not too much that he gets tired of her.

Even if people love lobster and shrimp, they will tire of it if they get too much. “Not because he wants it all the time means that you should give him all the time,” is what the mothers of old would tell their daughters. I doubt if that applies with many young women nowadays who dash it out liberally.

The only time that type of sex should happen is on the honeymoon, when the couple will indulge and indulge until a voice says indulge no more. Copulate, consummate, congress, coitus constantly.

After that, the woman is like an angler who holds just enough tension on the line to know when the marlin has taken a nibble, when it's hooked, and when it can be pulled in. The line has to be held delicately in order to feel the subtleties of the struggling prey before she reels him in.

Then there's pity sex where the woman has sex with the man because she feels sorry for him and wants him to feel good about himself. Pity sex or mercy sex occurs when the woman isn't necessarily attracted or turned on by the man at the time, or just isn't in the mood.

“Oh what the heck, might as well do it and get it over with.”

Women will have pity sex because the man is in a bad mood, lost his job, or just slightly depressed.

“Okay darling, don't cry, come to bed for some fix-up.”

The person doling out the pity sex usually has no emotional feelings at the time but simply does the routine to please the partner. Is that what the old-timers used to call 'wifely duties'? Aha! But there's a twist, for some men will use that to their advantage and play on the woman's sense of pity as they even cry the living eyewater just to have sex with her.

“Man, I put on a long face and even shed some tears just to have sex with her. Works every time.”

In contrast there is revenge sex, which some men indulge in after they've pursued a woman for a long time with no success. After many months of trying, when he finally gets through he'll exact his revenge with the most headbanging, jackhammer pounding, bulldozer piledriver sex….if he can manage, that is. Those guys usually have to boost up first, or it can backfire.

Women treat revenge sex differently. For them it means having sex with the man's best friend to get back at him. Revenge is a meal best eaten cold, it's been said, but also hot and sweaty in an enseamed bed as Shakespeare said.

Let's not forget gratitude sex. “After he paid my rent, I just had to have sex with him.”

Sex is not simply an abstract act that people indulge in. There's always a rationale, a motivation, a reason that people have sex. A woman has many types of sex and will do the act that may appear to be standard on the outside, but extremely complex on the inside. Beneath all the acting, there is a complicated thought process that unfolds.

A man will have sex on the spur of the moment, while a woman goes through a convoluted and complicated sequence just like a space rocket before lift-off. I'm not saying that this happens all the time, for like I said, some of these nowadays girls drop it like it's hot in a flash. But usually a woman goes through a thought process before she indulges.

Is it love, anger, pity, revenge, gratitude, spite or lust? Whereby for a man it's quite simple, he's just horny.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Martial arts continues to make Jamaica proud, yet struggles to get recognition. Currently, karate has been making waves worldwide as Jamaica, for the very first time in our history, qualified for the Pan Am Games held in Lima, Peru, where Jessica Cargill created history. We have athletes who rank as high as fourth in the region and top 10 in the world who are poised for Olympic glory. And yet, despite names being submitted for recognition, the annual sportsman awards organisation did not even mention these athletes despite their successes. For some of the old fogies on the selection board, it's only about track and field. They need to be more inclusive and recognise our hard-working martial artists.