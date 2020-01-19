Keep you in the rear of your affection,

Out of the shot and danger of desire.

— Shakespeare, Hamlet I, 3

Then let thy love be younger than thyself,

Or the affection cannot hold the bent.

— Shakespeare, Twelfth Night, II, 4

This week I had to use two quotes to cover what I have to say. Both mention affection, but there's also passion, lust, desire and the weakness for the flesh and of the flesh that many people succumb to. 'Oh the mind is willing but the flesh is weak'… or even more willing.

The second quote refers to all who this is mostly geared towards, people younger than you, as it suggests making your love be with someone younger than yourself. We all have weaknesses, chinks in our armour, Achilles heels, Kryptonite that affects us. Some for food, alcohol, sleep, smoking, but one weakness that is often not addressed, kept under the covers, and aptly so, is the weakness for sweetness.

Of course, I prettied it up, sanitised it by using the word sweetness, but I'm really referring to a particular part of the anatomy of both males and females that begins with the letter P. It could be the pituitary gland, the placenta, or the pelvis, but not quite, even though all have something to do with weakness for sweetness.

A weakness for sweetness, we'll find out what that's all about, right after these responses to '2020 Vision'.

Hi Tony,

Most people take a look at prospective mates with 20/20 vision (normal), as 20/20 vision is not perfect vision. People with normal vision don't see well beyond or below 20 feet. Most men miss the flaws and shallowness at close quarters and are blinded by only the beauty of women. Some men see both the inner and exterior beauty of some women at any distance. These are the lucky ones. Nowadays it seems that money and sex are what make the world go round, and love is no longer blind.

Cedric

Teerob,

Even when you have 20/20 vision or even 40/40 vision it makes no difference, as people will always put forward what they want you to see. It would take a magnifying glass or a microscope to see how people really are, and even then, they will cover their calluses, mask their mistakes and hide their hideousness until it's too late. Not even perfect vision can see what they want to hide, only prayers can help.

Arlene

Over the holiday season I was speaking with a one of my media colleagues and asked him how he spent his Christmas and new year. “To tell you the truth, I spent it mostly with women, as I have a weakness for p…,” he confessed. Ah bwoy, that's the word I really wanted to use as the title for this column, but good decency and proper decorum, plus my editor certainly wouldn't allow it. So, I used the less raunchy title.

Yes, my friends, my bredrin admitted that he has a weakness for p..., or as the medical name states, vagina. “How do you define weakness?” I asked him. After all, we all possess desire for the opposite sex. At least most of us do.

Most normal people love and enjoy sex, but this guy admitted that he has a weakness for p… and simply cannot help himself as he spends most of his time either thinking about it, pursuing it or immersed in it.

This is a man who's been married and divorced, so he now has the time to pursue his passion and pleasure with abandon. Notice I didn't say gay abandon. He admits that he cannot help himself and doesn't care if the women are single, married, 22, or 52.

“So do you take them to your house?” I asked.

“No way, for if I do, they'll want to mark their territory and leave items behind,” he replied.

So as a result he takes them to various guest houses and cheap short-term hotels in Kingston and Portmore to indulge his weakness.

His exploits do cost him, and also being up in age, he spends quite a bit on Viagra and Cialis. Now, he is by no means unique, for many Jamaican men have a weakness for female flesh that must rank among the highest in the world. We are a sex-driven society and it's reflected in our music, dance, speech and permanent state of eroticism.

I would like a survey done to determine our ratio of multiple babyfathers, multiple babymothers and mothers with multiple children for numerous men. I'm pretty sure we'd top the world rankings.

Everyone is in pursuit of sexual gratification, and if the average man could have his way, free rein to do what he really wants to do, he'd have a different woman every night. You have to admit though, the female body must be God's gift to man, even though the female mind must be a curse to man. I shall pursue that in the future — body versus mind.

That being said, I know of men who have never indulged in that pleasure, never ever had a girlfriend, intimate female friend, or sexual partner in their entire lives, and yet they are not gay. I was speaking to a friend of mine who lives with his brother and he told me that his sibling had never ever had a girlfriend, even while growing up, to this day.

And no, he's not gay. I could never understand it, but I guess we're all made differently. This now brings me to the second quote above which mentions, 'Then let thy love be younger than thyself.' See, it's a long time that this has been postulated, even from centuries ago, that men prefer younger women rather than older ones.

This weakness for young p... has led to the downfall, damnation, destruction and even death of one or both parties involved in these mismatched relationships. It seems that young p... drives men to madness, and it's now become a tragic cliché in the news, as we see and hear stories of murder and murder/suicide brought on by this weakness for young p...m p...m.

Many older men have told me that they cannot feel any passion or get an erection unless the woman is very young, in her 20s.

“I just can't help it, it's my weakness, if she's over 25 the bwoy won't stan up.”

It was also over the holiday season that I encountered this 77-year-old man who asked me to guess how old his girlfriend was. Knowing him for his raunchy years I said, “About 35?” I was close. “31, Teerob, 31,” he proudly gushed. For this weakness, many men have lost money, their homes, left their wives, alienated their families, in pursuit of punany.

Yes, punany is an acceptable and legal word that I can safely use. Punani or puanani means beautiful flower or beautiful offspring from Hawaiian, pua, 'flower, offspring' and nani, 'beauty, glory.' It also refers to the female organ in Hawaii. Many songs have been written about it, including from our own Admiral Bailey Gimme Punany and Greensleeves album with the Punany rhythm.

But is the weakness for sweetness really a weakness or merely a natural appetite given to us by our Creator, and why are Jamaicans bestowed with such an appetite, so gravalishus? Lord knows, I think that we were born with it, for when I reflect on our younger high school teenage years when our loins seemed to be constantly on fire and even now... but I better stop right there.

Do women have this weakness for sweetness too? Some do, but they keep it under wraps, as the names that are bestowed on them are far from flattering — slut, nympho, mattress, white liver. It's so unfair. Just an aside, but Yasmin Peru has this series in the Sunday Gleaner titled Bad Girls of the Bible, that's fascinating, as it chronicles the exploits of these women and how they used their sexuality to change the course of history. We know of Jezebel, Salome, Delilah, Sapphira, Rahab, among others. It's a long-time weakness for sweetness going on with women using it to bring down men.

Here's the irony though, no man wants any such woman for his permanent partner, as he couldn't keep up with her. Men will desire them in the short term, but not for the long haul. “I thought I had a weakness for p...m p...m but I can't manage that one at all.” After the first four nights he was a spent force, meanwhile she still wanted more. Plus, too much of the same ting mek him clide. “Tired a it, mon, tired a it.”

We all have weaknesses, but this is not a bad one to have. If you're still playing the field, be careful, for unlike in the past, there are a lot of bad things out there.

More time

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: Jamaica is an extremely sexual society and my reference to weakness for sweetness is corroborated by the statistics that show the average age for initial sexual activity is 13.5 years for boys and 15 for girls, with multiple partners too. Compare this to 18 and 19 years in the USA, the age of consent here is 16 and there are people lobbying to have it lowered to 14. Many girls are sexually active from as early as age 12, courtesy of their stepfathers and other older men. Girls as young as 11 have become pregnant. Sexual activity is rampant in our schools, with videos circulating of children having open sex in classrooms in broad daylight. It's no big thing anymore. I lament the loss of our innocence.