When men cry

romwell, I did not think to shed a tear

In all my miseries, but thou hast forc'd me,

Out of thy honest truth,

To play the woman.

— Shakespeare, Henry VIII, 11, 2

What is he really saying in that quote, that you're acting like a woman if you shed tears? That's exactly what he's implying, for it's a well-known fact that boys aren't supposed to cry, real men don't cry, crying is for sissies, only women and children cry.

It was Julius Caesar who said, “If you have tears, prepare to shed them now.” My mom used to say it to me too, albeit differently. “What yu crying for, yu want something to really cry about?” That usually staunched the flow of tears right away, for from an early age, we learnt that boys were not supposed to cry.

This has been handed down for centuries in almost all civilisations that inhabit this planet such as Ancient Rome with its gladiators, the Spartans, Greece, Africa, Europe, Asia, when men were men and crying was for women, children, and snivelling weaklings.

A boy or man who cried was considered weak, less than a man, ineffectual, measly, and not fit to be in the company of men. Can you imagine Attila the Hun or Genghis Khan crying before their troops?

But crying is a natural part of the human psyche, and humans are the only species that cry because of emotion. Sure, you may have heard the term “crocodile tears”, but that's because that animal secretes fluid from lachrymal glands that produce tears to lubricate the eyes when it eats. That's physical, not emotional. Unless he's shedding tears of joy just before he devours you, lulling you into a false sense of security.

“Crocodile tears” is a false, insincere display of emotion, such as a hypocrite crying fake tears of grief. “Stop shedding those crocodile tears, you know that you don't really mean it or feel sorry.” With all that said, when do men cry? We'll find out, right after these strong responses to 'Weakness for sweetness.'

Hi Tony,

I have a theory that suggests that all heterosexual males have a weakness for sweetness and that there are different degrees of weakness as there are different degrees of sweetness. Yes, we declare that p… p… is sweet and some of us partake in moderation while others are addicted without restraint and fling dem penis all over the place. I can understand the desire for younger women, as it is said that the younger the p… the sweeter it is.

Marcus

Teerob,

As you pointed out, it's not only men who have a weakness for sweetness, but also women. The only difference is that men get away with indulging in their weakness, while women are scorned and vilified for it. It's just another manifestation of a man's world.

Carlene

A few weeks ago I was speaking with my bredrin Dr Scott Hamilton, who has his doctorate in sports psychology, so naturally the topic came up, that of macho athletes and how they react under different circumstances. Usually males don't show emotions or affection, but on a football field they certainly do.

For example, a big, burly, strong, male football or rugby player will display affection after a goal is scored that would rival that of women in a wedding party. This will be done in public, in a packed stadium before thousands of people and before a TV audience of millions.

After that goal is scored, these athletes will run to each other, kiss, embrace, jump up into the arms of teammates, fall on the ground and roll around in full view of the world to see. All because of a goal.

And yet, outside of the arena, they wouldn't even touch each other or hold the rider of a bike around his waist while being a pillion passenger. Men wouldn't even hold hands. Somehow being on the field of play and scoring that goal gives them a licence, triggers some release valve that breaks down their inhibitions and makes them exhibit wanton unbridled affection.

Male spectators will shed tears if their team loses, even though they wouldn't cry for anything else. So sport is one reason that men cry, even though women would never understand.

“Yu crying because Brazil lose the match… really, but you never cry when grandma died?”

From we were boys we were told, “Boys don't cry,” “Stop the damn bawling,” “Cry cry baby.” So males were socialised that it was anathema to cry, even though females had the luxury of crying at the drop of a hat, an exercise that they use with utmost skill, dexterity and achieve great success. “You don't love me anymore… boo hoo.”

But a man dares not shed a tear. But they do, even though it's a fiercely guarded secret.

“Is cry yu crying in the movies?”

“No man, something get in my eye.”

Well, some men actually confided in me that they cry a lot, and interestingly, I recently saw an article about American wrestler John Cena, who admitted that he cries all the time.

Now, that's a huge superstar, a powerful, massive macho man, yet he cries a lot and feels no shame in admitting it. Closer home, my good friend admitted to me that when his marriage broke up he cried like a baby.

“I wept for months, I couldn't sleep, my pressure went up, I was a wreck,” he told me.

He added that he would never do that again. A few weeks ago when that Iranian general was killed in the US drone attack, we saw generals, tough battle-hardened soldiers, weeping copiously at his funeral. So men do cry too, and there should be no shame in it. But conditions apply, for that being said, it does not give you licence to go bawling for every little thing.

You must choose very carefully when you must shed tears, for a weeping man is not a pretty sight, especially when the reasons are not worthy of tears. I have seen men cry on losing their jobs after serving many years. I witnessed my good militant friend weep silently when his wife abandoned him, leaving their three-month-old baby behind.

Those cases are justified, as those circumstances must hurt. So is the experience of losing a loved one. But to cry for other reasons is not approved of. A woman is one such reason. If your woman leaves you, please don't go running to your friend bawling your eyes out, for you'll get no real sympathy.

“Get a grip on yourself man, there are other women.”

Even as he thinks, “Damn fool, bawling over woman; serve him right, him cudden manage the work. I wonda whey she live.”

This prominent man I know was involved with a woman for over four years, then one day she calmly told him that she didn't want to see him again, it's over. That was bad enough, but to rub salt in his wounds, she got married to another guy six months after the break-up. I can understand his tears.

Some men cry when their woman cheats on them. “Oh my God, she give me bun, she have another man wid me, my life is over… wahh, wooeii!” And there are men who cry when they are turned down for sex, hoping that the woman will find sympathy and give him pity sex. That's pitiful.

Maybe that crying over women is a good thing, a release, a catharsis, or otherwise he may kill her after bottling up his emotions then exploding in a murderous rage. Yes, shedding those tears can perhaps be a lifesaver.

Men do cry, but only on special occasions, and in the main it's still frowned on. Hey, I cry too, but only when alone. I cry sometimes when playing the piano, during sad movies and on special occasions when passion overwhelms me. Yes, I'm a passionate guy. Shhh.

So don't feel badly if you're a man who cries. Even big, macho men and athletes show emotion and shed a tear or two. Maybe those tears are a release that ease the pressure of everyday living.

Somehow in the annals of mankind's history, it was decreed that men should not cry, and that has endured to this day. But men do cry.

More time.

Footnote: I must thank Dr Scott Hamilton for his insight into the psychology of the male athlete and when they are allowed to cry. PhD Scottie, as I call him, has his doctorate in sports psychology and is based in Florida where he has worked with athletes for many years. He is president and CEO of Elite Sports Psychology and has consulted with numerous athletes, schools, teams and organisations worldwide, helping them to reach their full potential through his 'Mental strength development programme.' He's helped World Cup players, Olympic athletes, NBA players, Davis Cup teams, and a host of others. Much to our benefit, he was in Jamaica for a few weeks assisting various sporting programmes. Another Jamaican, giving back, and making us proud.