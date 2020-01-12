When to leave the man

Is this the generation of love?

Hot blood, hot thoughts and hot deeds?

Why, they are vipers.

Is love a generation of vipers?

— Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida

Many people profess to love and also to be in love, but very often it's as if they are entangled in the grip of vipers, yes, vipers — snakes, serpents — that wrap their coils around you and squeeze you beyond escape.

But do you want to untangle yourself and flee, and at what precise time should you attempt to extricate yourself from the serpent that is crushing the life out of you? Many people don't feel the tightening pressure that's slowly squeezing the very air out of their being until it's too late.

I'm referring to some men who seem to have a hold over their women who either are incapable of leaving them or find it totally impossible to do so. That is the situation that many women are faced with as they are involved with a man — either as a boyfriend, a husband, a sexual partner or she as a mistress — and do not know when to leave.

Whichever way you cut it, there is a relationship, and with all relationships there is a beginning, a middle, and an end. It's the end part that often proves to be difficult, as despite what they are going through, some women find it nigh impossible to leave the man.

Ah yes, breaking up is so hard to do, says the love song. We'll find out why this is so — the implications, the process and the dangers — right after these responses to 'Money versus love'.

Hi Tony,

Tina Turner sang, 'What's love got to do with it,' indicating that she wants a man but not for love, because she believes that love is an 'old-fashioned notion'. Well, that's harsh. I believe most women are looking for love, but not with a pauper as you correctly stated. For men it's sex versus love. Men will enter into a relationship with a woman because she looks good, with a decent body. Love may not enter into this equation. I guess for both sexes, love is just a 'second-hand emotion'.

Ike

Hey Teerob,

In this modern-day world, love takes a back seat and comes in second to money every time. The world is driven by currency and not fuelled by love. When people 'hook up' nowadays, the man has an eye on the woman's body, and the woman has both eyes on the man's finances. She wants to know that she can live somewhere decent and not starve. She will mostly choose a provider who she doesn't love over a man she loves but who has nothing. It's a no-brainer.

Angela

Just the other day I was listening to one of those radio call-in programmes and a woman was asking the hosts if she should leave her man because he cheated on her. One host had a good laugh over it, saying, “What's the point of leaving the man if he cheats, and then do what, pick up another man who won't cheat?”

It may sound cynical or simplistically trite, but it does make one ponder. The man cheats, the woman finds out and leaves him, she's now alone or after a while gets involved with another man. What guarantee is there that he won't cheat too? “Is seven man she leff now; all a dem had woman wid har.”And if he does, will she leave him too, perpetuating the cycle? I'm not condoning cheating, for it does hurt the 'victim', but there is cheating and there is cheating.

If the man takes a little 'piece' now and then, the woman shouldn't take it as anything serious and leave him. But if he gets seriously involved with another woman, having her as his long-term partner, even siring children with her, then she should consider leaving him.

In that scenario he has no respect for his woman, and when respect goes through the door, so should he. So in this situation, by all means, leave the man. Now, one area where it's non-negotiable regarding leaving the man is when he's abusive — physical or emotional. Both are horrible, but the tangible one — the slapping, punching, kicking, choking — is where the woman should get the heck outta Dodge City and head for the hills.

A sad reality is that many women, despite all the physical abuse, still remain trapped in the coils of the viper and find it difficult to even decide when to leave the man or not. It goes without question, but is still not easy to do. Some are petrified by fear, often justified, for just by indicating that they're leaving may very well signal their death warrant.

Others may justify staying by saying, “It's not too often he hits me, only once every now and then.” But I maintain, one time is too many. That first slap, punch or kick only opens the gateway of things to come… hell. The intervals may be close or far between — one, five or even 10 years apart — but even boxing matches have rest periods between rounds, until the bell rings and the pounding resumes.

As sure as a right cross follows a left jab, the third fourth and fifth blows are coming. So tek sleep and mark death, after that first strike, let him pack his bags and go.… or you leave. Now, there are women who get involved with men intimately and unknowingly, as they were duped by the man who didn't tell them that he was married. Yes, it still happens a lot. Some guys are experts at time management.

Realistically it's not so easy to sever ties with somebody after finding out after a year of involvement that he's married.

“Why didn't you tell me that you were married before we got so deeply involved?”

“Oh, it never came up, and you never asked.”

But you have to leave him.

Sure he will regale the woman with tales about him not really into his wife and that they sleep in separate rooms, or it's for the sake of the children and horse dead and cow fat, but it's all cock and bull. That relationship is going nowhere, so it's best to leave. Even as they read this though, there are women who will still remain perennial mistresses, always the other woman, as they hope and pray that the man will leave his wife for them.

It rarely happens, but it's that rarity that many women cling to. “Oh, he says that he's going to leave his wife for me in this new year.” Now let's flip the coin and turn the tables to the man's point of view. Surely, you didn't think that I was going to just present one side of the scenario? I am not gender-biased.

When should the man leave the woman? If she cheats on him, he should leave immediately. When that mare bolts the gate, she's not turning back. When a man cheats it's purely physical — wham, blam, slam, seeya. That's why a man can even buy a prostitute and do his thing, then walk away. There is no emotional involvement.

But for a woman it's different, as her emotions come into play. So, not only does she give up her body to another man, but her mind, heart and soul as well. That man who she cheats with will always be on her mind, fill her heart and satisfy her soul. It's a meal deal.

Remember that song, 'Your body's here with me, but your mind is on the other side of town.' It's so true, she's emotionally gone, so it's best to leave her.

“Sharlene, you seem so far away, so distant, what you thinking about?”

“Nothing Norman.”

“Norman, who's Norman?”

That's why you should leave.

I know that the ladies will cry double standard, but is so de ting set. It is what it is, and deep down you know that it's true. When it comes to abuse though, there is also a flipping of the coin. If the wife gives the man a slap that's no reason to leave her. I'm not condoning physical abuse, but shame can be an overriding factor.

“Why you leave your wife?”

'She slap me.”

“Hahahahaha.”

If she metes out emotional abuse though — always putting him down, deriding him, never supporting him, verbally abusing him, stripping him of his manhood and self-esteem — then he should surely leave. No man should live under that regime.

So, at the end of the day, when should you leave your man, and when should you leave your woman? Read my words again, but only you can ultimately decide. Take heed and think with your head and not with your heart. Easier said than done, but learn to love yourself first.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: My musical journey continues and I've completed a full year of piano lessons at Avant Academy of Music. I attend once per week and practise for an hour almost every day at home on my keyboard. What joy playing the piano has given me and I do get very emotional as I tinker along. The challenge of seeing a music score for the first time then reading the notes and making the song come to life is most rewarding, even though at first frustrating. It was Miles Davis who said there is no bad note, it's what comes after that matters. I play only for myself, no audience, but it gives me so much pleasure to do so. That's one promise to myself that I'm happy I kept, after giving up my piano lessons as a child. If music be the food of life, play on.