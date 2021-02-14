Suspicion always haunts

The guilty mind.

— Shakespeare

Today is Valentine's Day, which means that lots of women will be treated well, while others will not be treated…well. Some will receive gifts and nice words, while others will receive empty, hollow words that say much but mean nothing but crap. There's an old Jamaican saying that goes, 'Cock mout kill cock.' In other words, the crowing of the rooster draws attention to himself, making the farmer find him easily. Most foul for the fowl.

In the same way, the utterances and words of people can prove to be their downfall, made even worse by a suspicious mind, certain words and questions can arouse suspicion, especially when it comes to infidelity.

They say that a rose by any other name is just as sweet. Well, infidelity by any other name is just as sour. Call it what you will — infidelity, cheating, adultery, affair, betrayal, duplicity, treachery, falseness, cuckolded, and, of course, our very own Jamaican 'bun'.

How do you use the word 'bun' in a sentence?

“The man's wife gave him bun with his best friend so he divorced her.”

That being said, there are certain words, statements and questions that occur before the act of infidelity, and if you're aware or suspicious, as the above quote says, you can decipher them.

Words of infidelity, right after these responses to 'Family feud'.

Hi Tony,

Obviously the family feud you spoke of is not the type hosted on TV by Steve Harvey. History has shown that some families have feuded for generations, and if you ask the newest generation what the feud is about, they don't know. All they know is that the other family is against them and must be wiped out, because that's the way it always was. Thankfully, there was never any feud in my family. My grandparents died before I was born, and while my aunts and uncles were eccentric, there was never any hatred towards each other.

Dennis

Hey Tony,

Family feuds, which include domestic violence, make up so much of the crime statistics of many countries. Here in the USA, when a spouse dies under suspicious circumstances, the cops always suspect the surviving partner first, often with justification. Land, house, money, insurance polices and other possessions all make up the motive for most family feuds.

Cain

Guilt and conscience can be giveaways when it comes to infidelity, and many times, if not most, people will think and say things long before they do the act. The words precede the deed. It's akin to when a criminal returns to the scene of the crime, or brags about it, then gets nabbed by the cops. The guilt and conscience control him. In the same way, loose lips do incriminate, but it's often so difficult to hold your tongue.

Somehow there is something buried deep in the psyche of people that makes them want to talk, utter the words before the act is done, sometimes unwittingly. So, what if your partner asks you, just out of the blue, “What would you do if I cheated on you, hypothetically?”

Hypothetically, hypothetically? That means he or she is definitely thinking about it, or the words wouldn't spill out of their mouth. They're just feeling you out, testing the waters to see your reaction, so take it seriously, for so a man thinketh, so he doeth, and the seed has been sown.

Then, if someone were to ask you, “So Norman, where's your wife?” And your words were, “I have no idea where she is,” then you know that most likely that guy is harbouring thoughts or acting out infidelity. Clearly he doesn't care about the whereabouts of his wife and is uttering words to that effect. He has better things to do with his time, such as infidelity.

When the phone calls and texting stops, that is usually a signal that those unsent words mean infidelity. So when he says, “I'm so sorry that I didn't call or text you, I was so busy all day.” Hmmm, he wasn't so busy when he was looking you, though. Those are words that precede infidelity. After all, it only takes 30 seconds to call or text, and I'm sure that if you check his or her phone, you'll see texts to some other person.

That's why phones are guarded so jealously, for the words that are in them can be so incriminating. Some people will jump over tables, bum-flick, kinpoopalik and do some netball moves to keep their phones from their spouses. Phones contain so many words of infidelity.

When your partner says, “Cho, that wasn't cheating, that was no big thing,” during a conversation about another couple's infidelity, that's a sign that your partner is possibly doing the same thing.

“Honey, can you believe that Sharon's husband was seen going into a hotel with another woman?”

“Cho, that don't mean anything, that isn't cheating.”

Those words justifying the other man's action diminish his deeds and give your partner licence to do the same. Therefore, if he does the same thing it's not to be counted as infidelity.

“Cho, a nuh nutten dat, could be anything.”

When the time factor grilling begins, those are words of infidelity.

“Tell me exactly what day and time you're returning from that trip?” Oh oh, when she demands that you give her the exact flight itinerary, you can be sure that she's up to something. If you know how many men arrived from trips one day early and caught their wife in the act, you'd be surprised. Those inquiring words and sentences should arouse suspicion.

You'd be surprised also at the reaction of some wives when caught in the act.

“What a liar you are, telling me that you're coming back Tuesday but show up Monday instead.”

But it's in the actual sex department that words can be a killer.

“Hey, let's try some new positions tonight.” OMG! If your woman tells you those words, you can start getting your cheese to go with the bun that she's giving you.

Imagine, after all the positions that you've done with her, from missionary to circus acrobat to Olympic gymnast style, she now wants to experiment with more? That's because she has a new instructor, a new coach, who has more bags of tricks than you can muster up. Her very words are an indication of infidelity.

But it's when some words are dashed in your face, splashed across your body with an acidic force that you have to take heed. Words such as, “I knew that you were unfaithful to me.”

“Say what, where is that coming from?”

It's coming from the depths of infidelity, and as we all should know, the best form of defence is attack.

When he's the one who's been unfaithful, he simply turns the tables and accuses her of doing exactly what he's been doing. That puts her in defence mode, places the focus on her and takes the heat off him. He may think it clever, but sometimes words may backfire on him as she thinks, “Okay, since you accuse me of doing it, might as well I do it then.”

They say that we should make our words soft and sweet, for one day we may have to eat them. That being said, sometimes even one word can be an indication of infidelity, such as the word 'out'.

“So where you going tonight, babe?”

“Out”.

“Where you coming from?”

“Out”.

A simple three letter word that speaks volumes in the encyclopedia of infidelity.

Out means so much. It means mind your own business, I don't want you to know, I can do what I like, get off my case. 'Out' is a simple word that shouts infidelity. But it's when it comes to the phone that the words of infidelity spring forth.

“I always go to the toilet with my phone.” Those seemingly innocuous little words say so much about a person's infidelity.

If your spouse takes her phone in the shower or toilet, and then insists that it's the norm, then be afraid, be very afraid. But worse of all are the words, “I'm linking up with my ex tonight, so don't wait up for me.” Oh what a mortal blow those words can strike in the fencing match of infidelity.

Be very careful what you say, my friends, for words can be lethal, and they can also be self-incriminating. Unless, of course, deep down you want your partner to find out about your infidelity. If not, it's best to keep your mouth shut. That way, cock mout won't kill cock, and the cat won't get your tongue.

More time.

