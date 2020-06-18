#BlackIndigenousLivesMatter
Dear Editor,
We, the Yukayeke Yamaye Guani, are indigenous Taino peoples of the Caribbean.
Since 1492 we understand the genocide that was inflicted on both our black and indigenous ancestors. The solidarity between our black and indigenous ancestors has helped us to survive today.
We understand how deeply ingrained and systematic anti-black racism and anti-indigenous racism are in institutions across the world. We understand how these systems are perpetuated, how they continue to be reproduced, and ultimately how they manifest themselves in the lives of black and indigenous peoples on a daily basis.
As Taino people, we are fully dedicated to working against all forms of oppression, and we will continue to work to eradicate these unjust and repressive systems. We will continue more than ever in our work to address police violence and brutality on black and indigenous peoples' bodies and lives. We will continue to address the education system and its curricula that often render black and indigenous peoples non-existent.
As Caribbean indigenous people, we remain strongly committed to dismantling these colonial, capitalists, tyrannical structures and the systems that elevate them. We stand in full support of all our black and indigenous relatives throughout Turtle Island and the world to speak up and fight against all systems of oppression. We will actively engage, collaborate, partner, and work with communities to stand together, to work together, to disrupt, and to heal, because we know that #BlackLivesMatter, #IndigenousLivesMatter, and #BlackIndigenousLivesMatter.
Tekina Erel-Hinaru
Yukayeke Yamaye Guani
