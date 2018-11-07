'Bunny' Grant's family very appreciative

Dear Editor, Dear Editor,

I would like to send a message of gratitude on behalf of George Leslie “Bunny” Grant 's family, his children and wife of over 40 years, Rose Claire Grant.

My family and I are eternally grateful for the love and support that have been shown to us and our father Bunny.

Although this is an extremely difficult time for our family, the support, care, and love that were given to our father throughout his career and in his final days here on Earth can never be repaid.

He was a humble man, and a proud man, who loved his country and his children, but most of all he loved the sport of boxing and all that it did for him.

While he could not speak, or see, we knew he was significantly moved by the love his fellow countrymen showed him. All that Jamaica has done for him is deeply and profoundly appreciated. Because of the good people of Jamaica, our father was able to live his final days in comfort and peace. This gesture of kindness will never be forgotten by any of us.

On behalf of his family, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the country of Jamaica; Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, and Stephen Jones, president of the Jamaica Boxing Board.

Carol Kraus

Daughter of George Leslie “Bunny” Grant

Texas, USA