metoo treats Biden differently

Dear Editor,

I remember how the mainstream media, mostly Democrats and a liberal feminists, all said we all should believe women who accuse men of harassment or rape, no matter what.

Smart people like me only knew that it mostly goes for Republicans and Conservatives. I distinctly remember how the mainstream media, Democrats, and the phoney #metoo movement dealt with Judge Brett Kavanaugh. It wasn't funny. I remember the likes of Joe Biden saying we were to believe the accuser no matter what.

Now that Joe Biden is being accused by a former staffer he now changes his tone and speaks about investigation before public opinion says he's guilty. The lame media is also saying the same thing. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh's character was destroyed by these hypocrites.

Joe Biden says he's way different from President Donald Trump and that he wants America to be moral again. How can he convey that message when he's accused by over eight women of sexual assault or harassment?

I may understand how he got away with Lucy Flores, Amy Lappos, D J Hill, Caitlyn Caruso, Ally Coll, Sofie Karasek, and Vail Kohnert-Yount because they all said he violated their space by doing creepy stuff. He said back then that's the way he communicates with people. But I don't understand why he's now being given the benefit of doubt by Nancy Pelosi and the hypocrite left against Alexandra Tara Reade.

The #metoo movement is officially dead thanks to Joe Biden. Also the argument to believe accusers first, no matter what, was always rubbish. One should look at the allegations and evidence first.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com