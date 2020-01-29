'Ownership' of women formed from breadwinner philosophy
Dear Editor,
The issue of domestic violence, in particular violence against women, has always been a sore point that societies have to grapple with. The downs of relationships often attract more attention than the blissful ups with wine and roses.
Reality has shown that relationship issues can lead to serious injury or a departure from this life. Men have been blamed, for the most part, for being the aggressors and not being able to cope when the tide has turned. But, the learned person will tell us that moving on after a relationship break-up is not the easiest thing to do, and there is no telling what an individual's reaction will be towards the break-up.
We are coming from a place where men were the primary breadwinners for the family; this was inculcated in them from childhood. The women, on the other hand, were raised to be dependent on their male counterparts to take care of them while they take care of the home. This has caused a sense of ownership to develop in men, and often women take the opportunity to capitalise on the fortunes that come their way from men who will facilitate such living. Women have been known to boast about being funded by multiple partners at the same time, with the men oblivious of each other. This adds to the terms evolving out of relationships such as “bups” and “sugar daddy” — a person spending heavily or an old man spending on a young girl. Men then feel outfoxed and used when their partners' hidden actions are revealed and go through associated emotional trauma. It is evident that the hurt is real.
While the irrational and criminal actions of men in no way excuse them from blame, women should understand that their actions will evoke reactions.
Hezekan Bolton
h_e_z_e@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy