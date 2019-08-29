VotePeterBunting

Dear Editor,

I say to the delegates of the People's National Party (PNP), vote their collective conscience.

The supporters and people in the communities see Peter Murcott Bunting as the more viable leader to contest and win against the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Bunting, in Parliament, has led the charge against corruption over the last three years. His record as minister of national security in reducing murders, as opposed to every other minister, is the only positive since murders began to escalate in the new Jamaica. He listens to the people. For if he had not been listening he would not have offered himself for president of a party that has traditionally supported the incumbent.

Modern Jamaica requires modern leadership. The JLP with Andrew Holness is adopting modern ways to woo the people. The PNP under P J Patterson is responsible for the modernisation of the new generation.

For the PNP to become a Government and to continue the modernisation of Jamaica, as Emperor Haile Selassie I commenced the modernisation of Ethiopia (The Horn of Africa), the party needs at this time a man with a proven track record to modernise the movement for it to be in a position to form the Government and be successful in continuing the modernisation and uplifting of the masses of Jamaica.

With Peter Murcott Bunting, Comrades and Delegates, the PNP can win and position Jamaica once more as the “Pearl of the Caribbean”.

Duncan Buchanan

juniorbuck1@yahoo.com