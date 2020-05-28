'Who call you?'
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to the Jamaica Constabulary Force:
A contractual agreement is binding on both parties for its terms and conditions as signed.
Recently we were rightly called by the police to remove five bodies from the Kingston 20 area in St Andrew, near the Sandy Gully bank, that were found in a shallow grave. Our team arrived on time; however, they were prevented from carrying out their contractual obligation by a senior member of the police force, who inquired of the morgue attendants and the drivers, “Who call you?”
Our team was then advised that a St Catherine funeral home had been called to collect the bodies.
When the officer from the Jamaica Constabulary Force was reminded that House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Limited is the contracted funeral home for Kingston, St Andrew and St Thomas, the officer would have none of that and our team had to retreat without carrying out their contractual duties with the Ministry of National Security to remove and store bodies until such time when post-mortem, DNA, and other forensic matters have been completed.
I would like to ask area commanders to familiarise themselves with the contract signed by House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Limited and the other contracted funeral homes with the Ministry of National Security for the provision of funeral home and morgue services.
I trust that this breach of the contract will not occur in the future, except for exigencies in the service.
I will not raise the question of payment to the St Catherine contractor.
Joseph M Cornwall Sr
Managing Director/CEO
House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Limited
tranquillityfh@yahoo.com
