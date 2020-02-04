8 out of 10 for Tufton

Dear Editor,

I am giving Health Minister Chris Tufton eight out of 10 for his handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

I get the sense that we are in a safe pair of hands in crisis times like these.

The reason Dr Tufton does not get 10 out of 10 from me is that I believe we should've placed a travel ban on China a long time ago. Also we should've quarantined every person coming from China.

Jamaica can't manage coronavirus.

Even though we don't have a case of the coronavirus in Jamaica we need to set up a Coronavirus Task Force to deal with public health education, the media, and the social media propagandists with frequent updates.

This isn't a new idea; we've seen where the United States and other countries set up their task force.

I know Chris Tufton has a powerful communication strategy, but I believe a task force with technocrats will be perceived as being non-political and will get things done.

To me, we can't trust these hospitals to be on their own in precautionary, suspected, and even confirmed cases.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com