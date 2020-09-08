A COVID disgrace!

Dear Editor,

My wife called the COVID-19 hotline #8765425998 at 10:21 PM on August 20, 2020. The person we spoke to (a female) was a disgrace! No empathy, no emotional intelligence, and she was, in my opinion, disrespectful to my wife who was worried that our five-year-old son might have had COVID-19.



This hotline is supposed to be taking care of people, not stressing them out further. This behaviour is consistent with the substandard customer care one usually receives from government agencies and bodies in Jamaica.



At one of the most critical times in Jamaica's and the world's history with regards to this pandemic, this is not what we need when the Government is urging the country to contact this helpline when there is an issue and one needs critical help.



I have very little hope of receiving a response to this issue, and I have even less hope that it will be addressed. But at least I said my piece and it cannot be said that one buried the matter under the rug.

Nicholas McDavid

Kingston 6

nicholas.mcdavid@gmail.com