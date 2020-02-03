Dear Editor,

January 30, 2020 will long be remembered and go down in history as a day of pyrrhic victories — Brexit and the decision not to allow witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.



These were two enormously controversial events which have divided the British and American people in ways that may never ever be resolved. Nobody in either country was neutral on these issues which held a worldwide audience spellbound.



The results represent a victory for one of the leading political parties, but is likely to cost them considerably over time. The decision is a pyrrhic victory as this win will inflict such a very costly toll on the victor that it is tantamount to defeat. A pyrrhic victory eventually negates any sense of accomplishment as the immediate victory is overwhelmed by a realisation that the damage outweighs the apparent progress.



After 47 years, the United Kingdom of Great Britain left the 28-member country European Union. The campaign to leave the EU was subsequently found to be based on fake information about the financial savings and the potential gains.



The haemorrhage of businesses, especially from the famous London international financial centre, is a sign of the uncertainty and potential losses to come as predicted by almost all reputable economic analyses.



The Republican Party in the US Senate accepted, as Lamar Alexander voiced that President Trump did withhold aid from Ukraine in an attempt to get a quid pro quo for an investigation of political rival Joe Biden, but it is not regarded as an offence which warrants impeachment. This is a valid position because it is a matter of perspective as to whether what the president did constitutes a “high crime”. It was always known that there was no way the Senate would vote to impeach President Trump since it would require 66 votes in an election year.



The mistake that the Republican senators made is to vote not to hear witnesses with first-hand knowledge of what was said and done, and not to allow the introduction of documentary evidence which had previously been embargoed by the White House. This prevents the proceedings from meeting the accepted legal standards of a trial. This is what the majority of Americans felt was correct, according to the polls. Consequently, this has left the decision open to the criticism that it was a cover-up. Better to have let the process run its course to the inevitable acquittal of President Trump.



The costs of the pyrrhic victories are threefold. First, losing the moral high ground which may be costly in swing states. Second, the magnificent system of checks and balances between the executive, legislature and judiciary has been realigned to giving the executive branches unchecked power. Third, the toll that the voters will exact from the morally conflicted but duplicitous senators.



Norman Goldson

Concerned

