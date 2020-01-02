Dear Editor,

Jamaica, over the past several decades, has experienced some serious political upheavals and harsh economic decline, which has caused intense social suffering on the average Jamaicans.



During that period of time many of our people suffered unprecedented economic hardships to the point that some of us continue to feel the lingering negative impact of Jamaica's turbulent past. However, in recent years Jamaica has finally started to experience signs of economic recovery, under the leadership of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



Currently, Jamaica seems to be making slow but steady headway, especially in the fight against crime and corruption.

Although, we applaud the progress that has been made in recent years, there is no doubt that there remains much more work to be done if Jamaica is to achieve a transformative and resilient future in a rapidly changing world.



Nonetheless, the progress that we experienced in the past few years will surely help to shape the future of many Jamaicans as we embark on the new year.



As we bid farewell to 2019 and welcome 2020, let us work collectively to restore law and order in Jamaica. Let 2020 be the year in which we commit ourselves to let go of anger and hate, and show empathy towards one another.



As time unfolds, may God continue to grant our prime minister the wisdom to govern wisely as he and his Administration work towards building a sustainable economy and regain normality in Jamaica.



Let us also hope that the Government and the Opposition will continue to work closely together to achieve Jamaica's long-term goals.





I would like to wish everyone a year filled with peace, love, and respect for one another.



N D

n83thomas@gmail.com