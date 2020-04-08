Breeding corruption
Dear Editor,
I know we are all concerned and consumed with the reality of this invisible foe called COVID-19, but I must add my kudos to the prime minister and his team for taking the hard decisions by implementing the tough measures to try to stave off this horrific pandemic.
However, my writing today has to do with an epidemic of its own in the form of disservice to the Jamaican people.
The saying, “size does matter” is true, but oftentimes it's really the little things that matter. My wife did a good job of teaching me that throughout my marriage.
My car was involved in an accident on September 24, 2019 and, after reporting it at Constant Spring Police Station and to my insurance provider from then, I am still nowhere near settling the case.
The owner of the other vehicle accepts liability, but my insurance company, after months of having the related information, only in January — when I inquired what had been taking so long — told me to get the police report, putting me at a general disadvantage.
Upon paying the fee for the report I submitted the receipt to the police station on February 5, 2020 and was told to pick up the report in two weeks' time, which would've been February 19.
Unfortunately, after five visits and numerous phone calls, the report is still yet to be completed. The last thing we were told (March 30) was that the officer responsible was on leave.
It's truly disheartening that we pay our taxes and do our part, but yet simple things like these that have the potential to cause so much frustration continue to happen.
These are the little things that help to breed corruption.
Melvin Pennant, JP
warriorsunleashed@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy