Breeding corruption

Dear Editor,



I know we are all concerned and consumed with the reality of this invisible foe called COVID-19, but I must add my kudos to the prime minister and his team for taking the hard decisions by implementing the tough measures to try to stave off this horrific pandemic.

However, my writing today has to do with an epidemic of its own in the form of disservice to the Jamaican people.



The saying, “size does matter” is true, but oftentimes it's really the little things that matter. My wife did a good job of teaching me that throughout my marriage.



My car was involved in an accident on September 24, 2019 and, after reporting it at Constant Spring Police Station and to my insurance provider from then, I am still nowhere near settling the case.

The owner of the other vehicle accepts liability, but my insurance company, after months of having the related information, only in January — when I inquired what had been taking so long — told me to get the police report, putting me at a general disadvantage.



Upon paying the fee for the report I submitted the receipt to the police station on February 5, 2020 and was told to pick up the report in two weeks' time, which would've been February 19.

Unfortunately, after five visits and numerous phone calls, the report is still yet to be completed. The last thing we were told (March 30) was that the officer responsible was on leave.



It's truly disheartening that we pay our taxes and do our part, but yet simple things like these that have the potential to cause so much frustration continue to happen.



These are the little things that help to breed corruption.

Melvin Pennant, JP

warriorsunleashed@gmail.com