Democrats too hopeful

Dear Editor,

On the face of the impeachment scenario against US President Donald Trump it would seem the Democrats are driving the nail in the coffin of the president's reign while harbouring high hopes of being the next Government of the United States of America.



But, clearly they must first put their house in order before setting out on a path to lead the most powerful country in the world.



It seems the Democrats are not concerned about organising their own party to take on the task of winning the next election, as they have no clear leader at this time to carry the mantle against a rampant Trump.



With Michael Bloomberg coming on board as a hopeful, his cause now is without a mandate to represent them, even though they are favoured with time to arrive at their decision.



The actions of the Democrats at this time seem mostly to remove Trump from office as they are of the view that he does not represent the persona of the American values for democracy and may be more favoured by communist Russia, their adversary.



Though they may have hopes of success at the next presidential polls, Trump's Republican Congress and supporters do not think he deserves being impeached and are adamant to support him to avoid being removed from office. This makes the issue more protracted and may favour Trump being re-elected at the polls as a result.



The Democrats are not covering their bases.



Patrick “Capo” Johnson

pat.johnson34@yahoo.com