Dr Paul Chen Young: A tribute
Dear Editor,
Dr Paul Chen Young, former chairman of Eagle Group of Companies, was a man with a brilliant mind and a fantastic researcher.
His book entitled Decades Awaiting Justice in Jamaica is a must-read for all university students and others who are interested in knowing about noteworthy events in Jamaica's business development history.
I served as president of the then Life Insurance Companies Association (LICA) when Crown Eagle Life Insurance Company Limited was a member of Dr Chen Young's group of companies.
He was someone with whom I interacted frequently, and as a colleague he gained my admiration and respect.
Dr Chen Young like many of us suffered badly in Jamaica's financial meltdown of the 90s.
He eventually left Jamaica to reside in Florida, USA, and it is sad that Dr Chen Young passed on without seeing a comprehensive report from the operations of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (Finsac), which has been outstanding for numerous years.
I extend condolence to Dr Chen Young's family and to all those who have had the pleasure and privilege of interacting with this outstanding Jamaican.
Oliver Jones
Former chairman, president & CEO
Island Life Insurance Company Limited
