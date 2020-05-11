Fair access to CARE

Dear Editor,

The Government's COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme attempts to protect Jamaica's vulnerable workforce from the coronavirus containment shocks.



In particular, the Business Employee Support and Transfer of Cash (BEST Cash) aims to provide temporary relief to workers from tourism sector companies that are registered with the Jamaica Tourist Board. Workers who earn less than $1.5 million Jamaican annually are entitled to a $9,000 grant per fortnight from April to June.



Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett noted that the hotels were pleased with the economic stimulus package from the Government. Yet, a large number of hotel workers are languishing from the absence of cash transfers. Meanwhile, daily paid workers are “socially distanced” from the application process.



Testimonials from some hotel workers in Montego Bay, St James, highlight their ineligibility for cash transfers because their pay is marginally above $1.5 million per annum. Whilst this threshold is considered by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service as an objective figure to separate the deserving from the 'non-deserving' beneficiaries of BEST Cash aid. But these earners are worthy of receiving welfare, as many of these apparent 'high wage' breadwinners face the exorbitant cost of rent and food.



In certain instances, some hotel workers lament that they have only recently started jobs at premier hotels in the Freeport area and have been working for less than a year, but are being told that they cannot qualify for CARE programme assistance because of ostensibly high wage earners. Tragically, these workers have not been given enough time in their fledgling careers to save income and accumulate capital.



Another concern about the CARE programme is that not all workers in the same hotel company are being given responses about their applications. What is the explanation for this?



It is not just hospitality workers who are crying foul from lack of access to the CARE programme. Indeed, the elderly 'workforce' that is informally employed in construction and vending have no tax registration numbers (TRN) and therefore cannot apply for the CARE Compassionate Grants. It is poor procedural justice to alienate these diligent workers from handouts if in the past there were no interventions by the State to encourage these workers to seek a TRN or National Insurance Scheme (NIS) numbers.



In an interaction with an elderly construction worker, who hustles as a daily paid worker, he noted that none of his employer contractors ever asked him to register for TRN. He also admitted that his basic literacy deterred him from attempting to apply for a TRN.



The State needs to be more transparent and interactive with the intended recipients of aid from the CARE Programme. This must be given top priority as our stay-at-home policies can only be followed if social protection is evenly distributed.

Chandradath Madho

Mount Salem, Montego Bay

chandradath.madho@gmail.com