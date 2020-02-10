Fattening parasites: Transportation and criminality

Dear Editor,

Jamaica is not a real place. This is not news.



On this island, we see the exhibition of contradictions parading gallantly. We see them, we accept them; they are entrenched — whether they be good or bad.



Jamaica's economy is in its best shape ever. Nevertheless, while employment is at its lowest, it has not undermined the monster called crime. This goes to what I have been saying for years that crime is not the result of unemployment. Quite frankly, there are many gun-toting criminals in my community who have jobs. The type of work will vary, but what is certainly true for many communities and towns across the country is that many of the criminals are in or attached to the transport industry.



As gangsters become more economically independent of their political benefactors, their funds often come in through taxis, buses, and extortion. This, too, is not news.

This industry is a cash behemoth, that's why governments prey so heavily on them though the Transport Authority and the police. The money is real. So great are the spoils that the extortionists don't run from law enforcement, they simply wait their turn.



At every taxi/bus stand are the loader men and hustlers who tug at commuters to get them into their associated vehicles. What we don't consider, though, is that those $50 and $100 bills they show off as remuneration for their efforts, in reality are the fees paid to be able to use the taxi/bus stand. The small bag slung across their shoulders carrying weed and wads of cash, houses a little cellphone that keeps communication inconspicuous and efficient. The off-site 'boss' is kept abreast.



At the major junctions and terminals there are men, hardly noticeable, who always wants a $100 from the passing Coaster buses — and must get it, or at least if they intend to pass that area again. There they are, supplementing finances for criminal dealings, in plain sight.



It happens in the middle of Half-Way-Tree, nearby the Total gas station; I call it the Little Transport Centre. It can also be spotted in Spanish Town, downtown, Papine, and the areas are controlled by distinct groups. It's amazing the things you observe when you have to take public transportation.



The security forces should target and take out these sources of funding to cripple crime. These are the low-hanging fruits. Formalise the transportation terminals; you can't just run the taxis and not provide a space for them. Ban loader men, harass suspicious loiterers, and add surveillance cameras. They will adapt for sure, but they must never be comfortable.



Crime must not be easy.



I am sick of it; my family and friends are sick of it.



Maybe we cannot reach the white-collar financiers of crime, but we can amputate this stream of filthy lucre.



A Man Has No Name

St Andrew