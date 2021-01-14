Gordon 'Butch' Stewart's legacy will live on
Dear Editor,
Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), expresses its sincerest condolence to the family, friends, business partners, and thousands of employees across the Caribbean to the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of the visionary leader of Jamaican development in the business and tourism industries.
His massive contribution to the tourism sector, not just within Jamaica but regionally through his brand Sandals, will never be forgotten, but even more so the joy he brought to countless individuals and families of all races, classes, nationalities, and creeds.
Simply put, Jamaica has lost an icon, and a family has said goodbye to a father, grandfather, son, and friend.
His passing has saddened me deeply, as I looked up to him. His legacy will live on. I recall his signature closure, “All that's good!”
He'll be remembered for his significant philanthropic work personally and through the Sandals Foundation, along with the countless good causes he supported.
The passing of this Jamaican giant leaves a hole which can never be filled.
Ryan Strachan
President
Generation 2000
president@g2kja.com
