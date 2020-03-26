Dear Editor,



At a time like this, when the world is staying in, they have to go out. When the opportunity is given to some to recline on a sofa for 14 days at home they have to adorn their uniforms and go out to work. The raging coronavirus has highlighted the importance of the necessary living heroes and heroines we have among us. They are heroes and heroines because they stage a daily war risking their own lives in the face of danger for others. They are “the frontliners”; our law enforcement officers, educators, medical practitioners, and supporting staff. The supporting staff, who are often forgotten, include the are nurse aides, porters, janitors, ambulance workers, patient care assistants, etc.



The coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic by World Health Organization, should at least open everyone's eyes to the importance of these people. They are called essentials but are not treated that way. Their work is hard and tiring. Tasks range from securing quarantine facilities so that people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 do not escape, working in an overcrowded clinic, doing extra-long hours to push patients in wheelchairs to get tests done, and mopping up messes from hospital floors.



The appreciation for our essential frontliners should be echoed across length and breadth of the country, especially at a time like this.



Teachers are not to be left out as parents realise the hard diamond that they are made out of.



As Jamaica prays to the eternal father to bless our land, we must ask Him to strengthen, protect, and guard our frontliners with His mighty hand.

We salute our frontliners. Gratitude is a must.



Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com