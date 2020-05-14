Importance of Christian leaders obeying the laws of the land

Dear Editor,

It is very important for Christian leaders to follow the laws of the land as long as they are not taking us outside of the boundaries of our Christian principles and morals.

We may not be comfortable with some of the rules set by the heads of Government concerning our worship; however, the law of the land is set for us to obey.

In this season of the COVID-19 pandemic, even the church of God is being tested, and many believers are failing because they refuse to comply with the laws set.

I lead worship and I find that it's going to be difficult to worship God, as I please, wearing a mask in the beauty of His holiness.

However, we have to be very careful as leaders that we keep in line with the requirements of the Word of God. Romans 13:1 says any authority put in place is placed there by God, and anyone who rebels against that authority rebels against God.

If they say wear a mask, wear a mask. If it is going to be difficult to do so, reach out to the prime minister and indicate same. He does have an office. If it's the will of God for us to not wear it during worship, then it will be removed.

There are ways to handle matters as leaders. Please be reminded that Daniel 2:21 (NLT) says God controls the course and events of this world. In a nutshell, God is still in control of all things that are happening globally to date.

Church of God, remember the Church belongs to Jesus Christ and not man, and the rules are already set by God, and Matthew 16:18 indicates this. Be obedient and follow the rules; do not let the Church of God appear to be a place without order.

You are being judged for your actions and omissions. Remember the Word in 1 Samuel 15:23 indicates that rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft. Follow the rules. We could not have worshipped as we pleased previously due to restrictions; now we are allowed to do so, but in accordance to the laws of the land.

Follow the rules! In Matthew 17 Jesus followed the rules and laws of the land then, and paid Caesar his taxes, as was the law. He even said what is due to Caesar, give it to Caesar. This was a clear guideline for us to follow.

The Word of God is a guideline and God is watching; there will be consequences for disobedience. Be an example to the household of God so that the world can follow.

Andrene Campbell

andrene.campbell@ yahoo.com