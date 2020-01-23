Is BNS really charging to lodge to someone else's a/c?

Dear Editor,

Over the past 12 months I have used the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Mandeville, where I have witnessed a general improvement in customer service with the reduction in waiting times.



It is said that the key to good customer service is the building of good relationships with one's customers; thanking the customer and promoting a positive, efficient, helpful, and friendly environment.



When I visited BNS on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 I was informed that a service fee of $408.10 will be charged in order to lodge in an account that does not belong to me. On what grounds is BNS charging a customer for this service?



Clearly, what BNS has done is to bastardise good customer service by turning it into a commodity.



In economics, a commodity is an economic good or service that has full or substantial fungibility; that is, the market treats instances of the good as equivalent, or nearly so, with no regard to who produced them.



To have efficient customer service at BNS now comes with a price; you have to exchange it for something else — that is, the payment of banking fees, as a function of banking.



It is time for us, as citizens, to value our time by demanding that institutions that charge but fail to provide efficient and good customer service that can be delivered within 30 minutes should compensate the customer, whose time has been wasted.



Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com