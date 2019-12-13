Many have done it, or know someone who has
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to Dr Lucien Jones and the National Road Safety Council: I hear Dr Lucien Jones of the National Road Safety Council in the media bemoaning the carnage on our roads and the fact that we are heading towards a record number or near-record number of deaths on our roads in 2019.
I hear talk about the new 'road Act' and how that will be a deterrent, but I do not hear about something that most of us know, if only anecdotally, but we know: Many people are buying their driver's licence.
You may ask what is many. Many is every other person talking about buying their driver's licence, or knowing someone who did, and the fact that they cannot drive and don't even know the rules.
The only acknowledgement has been that the responsible government minister is recommending that when we, Jamaican people, go to get a learner's permit that we do our written test — clearly to ensure that at least the rules are known.
Whether it is a licence to drive a two-wheeled motor vehicle or to drive something with more wheels, we have to say what the issue is. Wherever that leads, we follow. The situation will not find solution otherwise.
Christopher Givans
christopher.givans@ gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy