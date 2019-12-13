Mere talk of voter turnout decline

Dear Editor,

I read elsewhere that former Director of Elections in Jamaica Orette Fisher wrote about the trend of declining voter turnout.

He touched on various reasons he thought the voter turnout was in decline, quoting the figure of 47.7 per cent and that this reported turnout for 2016 General Election was the lowest since 1983.

The question is, though, are we really in decline? The total number of individuals who voted in 2007 was 816,506. That figured increased to 872,514 in 2016.

This is a jump by 56,008 people. We are slowly crawling towards the one-million mark in terms of voter participation.

I wonder if Jamaica can reach that landmark come the next election.

Attention should also be paid to the raw data and not just the percentages alone.

Watcher on the wall