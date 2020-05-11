Michael Gordon had keen sense of identifying points of decisiveness
Dear Editor,
It is with great sadness that I learned of the sudden passing of Michael Gordon.
The Jamaica National Group extends deep condolence to Michael's family and the Jamaica Observer family on his untimely death. It was only recently that we all shared with Michael our expressions of love and support on the passing of his wife, Angela, on March 16, 2019.
Over the years, I have developed a fraternal respect for Michael as a photojournalist. For him, photography was not just about taking pictures, but about providing a reference point in history. His work is now a part of the archival assets of Jamaica which will serve generations to come in understanding the many facets of Jamaica's achievements.
Henri Cartier-Bresson, one of the historical legends in photography, referred to the “decisive moment” — that one moment in a fraction of a second where an image is captured which is unique in all circumstances.
As I reflect on Michael's work, he was adept at identifying and capturing such moments through his keen sense of identifying points of decisiveness.
Photography is about understanding light and shaping light to produce a particular outcome and, in his way, through photography, he has shun light on our world.
We will certainly miss him and wish his family God's comfort at this time.
Earl Jarrett
Chief Executive Officer
Jamaica National Group Limited
