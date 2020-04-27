No child should die from malaria!
Dear Editor,
It is pathetic to hear that every minute a child in Africa dies from malaria.
Malaria is a deadly disease carried by Anopheles mosquitoes. It kills around 430,000 people yearly and infects more than 200 million.
A three-day course of antimalarial pills for a baby can cost as little as US$0.32.
This suffering and loss of life are tragically unnecessary, because malaria is largely preventable, detectable, and treatable.
The global effort to eradicate deaths caused by malaria should be reinforced and prioritised. Poor countries should also be effectively assisted to ensure that no child should die from malaria.
Handsen Chikowore
London, UK
hchikowore@hotmail.com
