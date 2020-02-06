One election at a time

Dear Editor,

Any suggestion of having general and local government elections in November of this year is not wise. When it comes to democracy we shouldn't look at the price tag, because I believe the price tag would be worst under a dictatorship.

I don't believe in having a grand referendum and an election at the same time, and now I worst don't believe in a general election and a local government election on the same date.

Local government elections are due November of this year; hence, I believe the general election will be called on May 28, 2020 — that's Edward Seaga's birthday.

The latest I see a general election is August; that's after the Olympics hype.

As well, I believe it will be a mistake to be having a crucial general election in the same month as the United States presidential elections.

I hope Prime Minister Andrew Holness learn from the December 29, 2011 General Election. Most democracies over the word have presidential, parliamentary, and local elections separately.

The price of democracy ain't cheap. Bruce Golding won the general election in September 2007 and had a local government election December 2007.

Portia Simpson Miller won the general election in December of 2011 and had a local March 2012.

Andrew Holness won the general election in February 2016 and then had a local government election in November 2016.

We should now finally have a fixed general election date every four or five years in either December or February.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com