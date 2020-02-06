One election at a time
Dear Editor,
Any suggestion of having general and local government elections in November of this year is not wise. When it comes to democracy we shouldn't look at the price tag, because I believe the price tag would be worst under a dictatorship.
I don't believe in having a grand referendum and an election at the same time, and now I worst don't believe in a general election and a local government election on the same date.
Local government elections are due November of this year; hence, I believe the general election will be called on May 28, 2020 — that's Edward Seaga's birthday.
The latest I see a general election is August; that's after the Olympics hype.
As well, I believe it will be a mistake to be having a crucial general election in the same month as the United States presidential elections.
I hope Prime Minister Andrew Holness learn from the December 29, 2011 General Election. Most democracies over the word have presidential, parliamentary, and local elections separately.
The price of democracy ain't cheap. Bruce Golding won the general election in September 2007 and had a local government election December 2007.
Portia Simpson Miller won the general election in December of 2011 and had a local March 2012.
Andrew Holness won the general election in February 2016 and then had a local government election in November 2016.
We should now finally have a fixed general election date every four or five years in either December or February.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy