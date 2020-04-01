Dear Editor,

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times... It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

These profound words of Charles Dickens resurfaced in my mind last week as I listened to Member of Parliament Peter Bunting speaking in Parliament. His suave reprimand of two fellow parliamentarians settled the storm that was brewing in a teacup.

Bunting defused what may have ended in a riotous verbal debacle and aptly refocused the attention of the Parliament to the more serious matter at hand — the overhanging COVID-19 threat.

I felt a surge of pride and assurance that all is not lost when I saw and heard Bunting standing tall in Parliament. In my eyes, I saw a man six feet taller, a sudden giant, a leader in his own right, an agent of change.

But I beg to ask: Why should it take the worst of times to bring out the best in us? Should it require a crisis or impending crisis to unearth our best?

If only all our parliamentarians could adopt and maintain such a gallant approach and civil demeanour, especially while executing the nation’s business in the eyes of the public. People are tired of the cut-throat fiasco.

Jamaicans deserve much better than what our parliamentarians normally display. Always bear in mind, parliamentarians, that you are setting standards for our children. Children live what they learn, and learn what they live.

Jamaicans beg of you, please, be good role models and admirable trendsetters. Bunting’s change in approach and display of maturity was like a breath of fresh air. Yes, there is hope for Jamaica! Proud of you, Peter Bunting.

Veronica Waugh-Brown

veraugh@yahoo.com