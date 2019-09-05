Regulating betting
Dear Editor,
A brief recommendation to the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC) addressing the problem of under-aged gambling in Jamaica. The idea of children gambling and the presumed addiction which follows has marred Jamaica's society and made the heads of law enforcement and politics and ambitious businessmen, such as those at the BGLC, uneasy.
Now, we cannot blame the parents of today's children for what their children know due to the level of information which is now readily available at their fingertips. This is not a blame game; the problem already exists and a solution is needed. I suggest the implementation of 'ID-required betting' by all registered betting and gaming outlets.
The passport, driver's licence, and the voter's ID are the most used means of identification in Jamaica and are usually readily available when needed. Stipulating the need for identification at an outlet will only be half of the solution. Minors are artful and will find a way around a simple ID. Such a large-scale operation can only be managed by two simple methods in order to procure the desired outcome; that is, enforcing the constitution and including the public.
Enforcing “20 (b) of part three of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act, betting and bookmarking” would allow for much more transparency in the business of betting. Of course, it may be stressed that enforcing these constitutions takes time and energy, and primarily resources. All true; however, if the general public knew that such a binding constitution did exist, then fewer minors would be found in these settings, as business owners and other stakeholders may fear being sanctioned — therefore, leaving time for adjustments and other accommodations to properly enforce the constitution effectively. Paired with the ID-required betting, this would prove to be monumental in terms of logistics and law.
Secondly, the inclusion of the public presents a great opportunity for the BGLC to exploit. The truth is people “love fi get tings” and it also incentivises continuous vigilance on their part. So why not use such a wonderful opportunity? Incentivise calling the authorities if one has witnessed a minor in the act of gambling and make such incentives seamless, creating opportunities for many others to follow suit. Making the public know of certain sanctions could drastically limit the number of minors found in the betting world. And, once again, paired with the ID-required betting, and the constitution publicity and enforcement could prove to be the glorious triumph over under-aged gambling.
The recommendation is clear and feasible. If the law already exists, then implementation through a well-thought-out plan is the best way to tackle gambling among minors. Of course, other social means could be used in order to suppress the problem, but in the long run, a well-coordinated attack will prove to be most effective.
Steven Palmer
Youth parliamentarian 2019
palmersteven84@gmail.com
