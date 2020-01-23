Seats to watch

Dear Editor,

The impending general election is widely expected to happen some time this year. While there are 63 seats in the House I strongly believe that 39 of them are solid Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party seats; therefore, the remaining 24 will decide the winner of the election.



The 15 seats that are marginally held by the Jamaica Labour Party are:

Clarendon South Eastern – Rudyard Spencer

St Andrew Eastern – Fayval Williams

St Catherine North Eastern – Leslie Campbell

St Ann South Western – Zavia Mayne

Clarendon North Central – Pearnel Charles Sr

Hanover Eastern – Dave Brown

St Catherine East Central – Alando Terrelonge

St Elizabeth South Eastern – Frank Witter

St Mary South Eastern – Norman Dunn

St James West Central – Marlene Malahoo Forte

Portland Eastern – Ann-Marie Vaz

St Thomas Western – James Robertson

St Andrew West Rural – Juliet Cuthbert Flynn

St Andrew East Rural – Juliet Holness

St Elizabeth North Western – J C Hutchinson



Nine seats that are marginally held by the People's National Party are:

St James Southern – Dr Walton Small

St Catherine South Eastern – Colin Fagan

St Ann North Western – Dayton Campbell

Clarendon North Western – Richard Azan

Clarendon Northern – Horace Dalley

Trelawny Northern – Victor Wright

St Thomas Eastern – Fenton Ferguson

St Catherine North Western – Hugh Graham

Hanover Western – Ian Hayles



All the real political activities will happen in the 24 seats listed above. The Jamaica Labour Party will look to hold on to its marginals and try to win eight of the People's National Party's marginals to have a two-third majority in Parliament. While the People's National Party will try to hold on to its marginals and take three Jamaica Labour Party marginals to have a simple majority.

We watch the swings.



Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com