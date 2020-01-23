Seats to watch
Dear Editor,
The impending general election is widely expected to happen some time this year. While there are 63 seats in the House I strongly believe that 39 of them are solid Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party seats; therefore, the remaining 24 will decide the winner of the election.
The 15 seats that are marginally held by the Jamaica Labour Party are:
Clarendon South Eastern – Rudyard Spencer
St Andrew Eastern – Fayval Williams
St Catherine North Eastern – Leslie Campbell
St Ann South Western – Zavia Mayne
Clarendon North Central – Pearnel Charles Sr
Hanover Eastern – Dave Brown
St Catherine East Central – Alando Terrelonge
St Elizabeth South Eastern – Frank Witter
St Mary South Eastern – Norman Dunn
St James West Central – Marlene Malahoo Forte
Portland Eastern – Ann-Marie Vaz
St Thomas Western – James Robertson
St Andrew West Rural – Juliet Cuthbert Flynn
St Andrew East Rural – Juliet Holness
St Elizabeth North Western – J C Hutchinson
Nine seats that are marginally held by the People's National Party are:
St James Southern – Dr Walton Small
St Catherine South Eastern – Colin Fagan
St Ann North Western – Dayton Campbell
Clarendon North Western – Richard Azan
Clarendon Northern – Horace Dalley
Trelawny Northern – Victor Wright
St Thomas Eastern – Fenton Ferguson
St Catherine North Western – Hugh Graham
Hanover Western – Ian Hayles
All the real political activities will happen in the 24 seats listed above. The Jamaica Labour Party will look to hold on to its marginals and try to win eight of the People's National Party's marginals to have a two-third majority in Parliament. While the People's National Party will try to hold on to its marginals and take three Jamaica Labour Party marginals to have a simple majority.
We watch the swings.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
