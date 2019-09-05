Social Intervention not the solution

Dear Editor,

Every time the police commissioner takes to the stage to make excuses about our rampant crime social intervention invariably dominates the discussion.



However, we need to get it in our heads that lack of social services and low income are not the cause of crime.



The majority of youth in the inner city would not even dream of taking up a gun or to murder a businessman for his money. The majority work hard and hustle to survive.



The evil few who wreak murder and mayhem on us are sick, twisted minds. And even when some of them travel to lands of opportunity, such as USA, UK, Canada, with all the social infrastructure, they go right back to their evil ways.



It really is time we call a spade a spade. The police need to be given clear, unambiguous instructions on how to confront these gunmen.



The Independent Commission of Investigations needs to stop this stupid complaining about our “high number of police killings”. It makes absolutely no sense. If 1,000 gunmen shoot at police, we should be looking at 1,000 bodies.



There is a time and place for social intervention. But right now our most urgent need is a new approach to policing that will put away the real criminals.



Right now, it's the law-abiding Jamaicans who are the ones living behind bars.



Concerned Citizen

St Andrew