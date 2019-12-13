Thanks, 'parish lobbyists'

Dear Editor,

I want to congratulate some people in Jamaica who are making a very positive contribution to the country's development. I call them parish lobbyists. They are constantly lobbying for the development of their parish of birth.

The DJ called Popcaan, from St Thomas, is always defending better roads and basic amenities in the parish. It is nice to know that he does not only care about making money from music and fame — like so many other young people — but cares about the people of his parish of birth.

I respect what he is doing. Ann-Marie Vaz in Portland; Jesus, she seems to be obsessed, in a good way, with the parish. Every time I see her in the news it's about Portland, Portland, Portland. It looks like she eats, drinks and sleeps Portland. I like the work she is doing for the people as a Member of Parliament. God knows they were suffering for a long time.

Garfield Higgins, from St Mary, really loves the parish. I have stopped counting the number of times he has mentioned St Mary in his Sunday articles. I see him now lobbying hard for a STEM school in St Mary and for rural development. You are doing a good work, Sir.

The Mayor of Kingston and St Andrew Delroy Williams is one of the best mayors I have seen for a long time. I like the work he is doing to make Kingston look like a modern city.

Still, he has a lot of work to do, but he is trying. When he was here in England, he chatted up Kingston so much I wanted to come back home. I will when I retire in 2023. My house is almost complete in the parish of my birth, Manchester.

There is a website called St Ann, Jamaica, I don't know who is behind it, but they do a great work of putting up beauty spots from St Ann. My grandson brought it to my attention in October.

Keep up the great work, whoever is the author.

Basil Waite from St Elizabeth, he is a tireless campaigner for development in St Bess. I love how he insists that the rights of those in the bauxite belt be protected. Yes, I love it.

Our people must always be protected. It is our land and our heritage. I know there are many other parish lobbyists who are working for the development of their parish of birth and Jamaica, God bless you.

I will become a parish lobbyist for Manchester when I retire in three years. Look out for me, Jamaica! Thanks to these people for motivating me to make this decision.

Felix Robinson

Birmingham City, England

felixrobinson870@yahoo.com