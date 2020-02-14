The 'true' gender roles

Dear Editor,

When somebody like former US President Barack Obama says something like (paraphrased), “The world would be better than it is with women as its leaders” it carries much credence. However, such truths are distracting in addressing and 'restoring' gender relations in any society, including ours.

Regardless of the potential, position or whatever capacity a woman has, or is in, there is a couple of over-arching truths which must never be denied, suppressed, or eroded one bit, and they are that a man's sole life purpose is to praise, and be a glory to His Creator, and secondly, woman must “help him” to do so, again, in spite of position, title or role.

With women numerically being the dominant sex in the faith, they are generally equipped to execute this said role; but even then, they often get distracted. The major distraction is the seeking of power, either through dominance over or independence from men, which are often held under the guise of wanting what is better for the men in their lives and for 'the good of things' in general, much like what Obama was suggesting.

However, in the eyes of our heavenly father, a woman's direct praise and glory is unacceptable by the God of Israel and us if she bypasses or excludes the men in her life — so it was in the beginning, and so it shall be through to the end. What, though, if one is an atheist or agnostic?

Without referring to our God-given mandates, our very own social anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle found in his research that an overwhelming majority of our incarcerated mass-murdering men reported being remarkably ill-treated as boys by their mothers. The reason for such abuse was not delineated by Dr Gayle, but one would suspect that these mothers had been attempting to 'make men out of their boys', rather than a glory to God. Furthermore, mothers and wives would be very mistaken to try to 'teach' their respective males on how to be 'men' when our heavenly father has already planted that seed, and all that seed needs is to be nourished.

Sadly, too many of our women do not get their gender role seed nourished by a healthy relationship with their earthly fathers, and therefore a downward spiral in gender relations and the mayhem we are witnessing in Jamaica today is the result.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com