The things of COVID-19

Dear Editor,

For years kids' dress code gained more attention than education and teachers were before the court for one reason or another. All the consultations are now bearing fruits and parents now realise teachers weren't the problem.

Thanks to COVID-19 teachers get a well-needed throat vacation, and the parents get the rude kids all day. Well, how's that working for you?

The parents who take their kids extra early to school and pick them up extra late; how you doing?

The parents who question why so little or too much homework; how you doing?

The parents who never even look at homework; how you doing?

The parents who are habitually late for school; how you doing? For the kids with dreadlocks now growing freely; how you doing?

Thanks to COVID-19 parents are forced to deal with their kids 24 hours a day. Thanks to COVID-19 parents understand how their children learn and when they don't want to learn.

Thanks to COVID-19 parents now respect teachers after what they have undergone for a few weeks, while teachers have been enduring for years.

The role of a teacher is not only for a trained educator, but rather it requires someone with a passion. I'm thinking of the violence against teachers is no longer an issue now that COVID-19 has given them protection from physical and verbal abuse.

I'm sure when school resumes parents will respect the work and opinion of teachers more, especially those whose kids have behavioural issues. School was every kids' escape, now parents have to face the music.

Thanks, COVID-19!

Patricia Pitter

c/o pamjamaica@yahoo.com