Treat COVID-19 as a dress rehearsal
Dear Editor,
The COVID-19 outbreak across the planet has undoubtedly caused untold dislocation to the very fabric of the world as we once knew it. This dislocation is extremely far-reaching; what with industry, agriculture, sports, you name it all literally grinding to a halt.
Just imagine a Tokyo Olympic 2020 athlete who has been going through the rigours and extreme sacrifice in preparation for the Games only to discover that they have been postponed.
On the surface, the implications are startling, and when traced to their final conclusion they can, at best, be described as grave.
Obviously, one expects the kind of gloomy forecasts by commentators, analysts, and even by simple opinionated people. High on the list of reactions, though, is the anger, frustration, dismay, and outright rejection of the global ripple effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
While these reactions are totally understandable in the current context, the circumstances might well be used as dress rehearsal for the ultimate global dislocation which is lurking in the wings, better known as Jesus' second coming.
Matthew's prophetic writings recorded in chapter 24 spells out both the sequence as well as identification of the composite issues which will embody this event.
So I recommend that we tone down our level of agitation and, rather, use COVID-19 as a dress rehearsal to prepare for this inevitable happening, which will make this one only a walk in the park.
The fantastic fact is that we don't have to be caught off guard since good and lasting preparation can begin this very minute.
Derrick D Simon
Camp David, Golden Spring
St Andrew
derrickdsimon@yahoo.com
