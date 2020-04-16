Try this to reduce long tax office lines

Dear Editor,

In light of the uncertainties of the times I recommend that, in relation to road licences, Tax Administration Jamaica allows individuals to pay online for a period not exceeding six months.

The discs on the motor vehicles will still be the same; however, if and when motorists are stopped by the police they can show the receipt as payment of renewal fees.

Tax admin can mail the new disc to individuals that have paid so that they may replace the old one. This will cut down on the number of individuals turning up at the tax office to do transactions.

I have heard of and read the harrowing stories on long lines and no proper social distancing being practiced outside as they wait to get in. There is no business as usual, there must be a new norm.

EC

eacsalesdotcom@gmail.com