A better Jamaica

Dear Editor,

I have watched the debates in the run-up to the general election set for September 3, 2020 and I find both leaders out of touch with the plight of the people at the bottom of the socio-economic system.

The fact that Jamaica has ranked third in the number of homicides per capita for most of the 21st century should be alarming. This is indicative of a people at war with each other. Poverty is a major contributor, but so too is the vast inequality in the society.

I have lived in California for about four years and travel extensively throughout the US. Often the ruling elite do not usually mingle with ordinary citizens unless they work for them. To illustrate the point the US president or the governor of a state has immense security and are, therefore, inaccessible. Gated communities were meant to keep the well-to-do safe from the criminal, usually the poor.

Europe, and to some extent the US, has used a welfare system to make sure the disadvantaged can survive and, therefore, be less disruptive. Neither capitalism nor socialism has delivered equality, liberty and fraternity, which were promised by both. The major difference is one is dominated by the Government and the other is dominated by commerce. Do we want a system like the US, where corporations dominate, or a system like China where the State is dominant? I think both are unacceptable. The power must be with the people.

As you go out to vote, remember voting is only one element of democracy; another important element is service to the people. Both parties have been deficient.

Brian Ellis Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com