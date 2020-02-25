A call for better parenting
Dear Editor,
Good parenting is a major factor in the development of a child. To be a parent takes much effort and strategising.
Some parents fail to understand the fact that children adopt the behaviours of their environment, and so when a child does something that a parent disapproves of the appropriate corrective measures should be taken immediately to prevent the recurrence or continuation of such behaviours.
May I hasten to say that corrective measures does not necessarily mean punishment. Whenever a child is punished for his/her actions, the parent feels as if the child will learn from their mistakes and everything will be fine. What the parent does not know, however, is that punishment does not necessarily help the child to be better. In fact, punishment could result in the child forming negative perceptions of the parent, becoming more aggravated, and it may even affect the child's mental health.
Parents can change their disciplinary measures so that their child develops properly. They can take a more tolerable approach so that children will not shy away from sharing their feelings with them.
Before a parent decides to punish a child for rude behaviour, he/she could sit and talk with the child and see what the problem is. I think that would be a more suitable approach instead of punishment.
Harsh punishments stand to do more harm than good.
Keizia Lawrence
Grade 9
St Hugh's High School
