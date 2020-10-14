A choice between Trump and Biden no choice at all

Dear Editor,

In the upcoming US presidential election a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is like a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.

On one hand there is Donald Trump, whose lackadaisical reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic has cost America over 200,000 lives.

On the other hand, the Democratic ticket is led by Joe Biden, who has not campaigned, has answered no questions, promised nothing, and from whom his supporters expect nothing. All they want is to beat Donald Trump.

The election is only about one issue, namely, Trump or no Trump. So the best choice for the prudent voter is to sit out the election and join the stay-at-home club, which does not believe that all the country's problems start and end with Trump, but that there are certain pressing issues of which the two parties are oblivious.

Examples of such issues are Medicare for all, getting money out of politics, helping the millions of children (the future of the country) suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and promoting peace abroad and not war.

According to a Gallup poll 2020, 57 per cent of Americans believe that there is a need for a third party. The two parties are mere alter egos of each other and people want to be able to vote for a candidate of their choice who represents their interests and not one imposed on them by party bureaucrats.

A third party is necessary because the best the two parties have to offer to solve the big problems of the new century are two candidates who are past it. They are both near 80 years old; Donald Trump's thinking is stuck in the 20th century and many believe that Joe Biden is already in cognitive decline.

The presidential election is not going to resolve anything of substance, and solutions to the country's problems will be left to later mortals with fresh thinking.

Victor A Dixon

Florida, USA

victoradixon@yahoo.com