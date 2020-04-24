A city without a...
Dear Editor,
An army without foot soldiers cannot win a war, as with World War II when Winston Churchill had to call on men, and women too, from Jamaica and the Caribbean to not only assist, but lead in combat.
In any army the leaders must not always be seen as the nice guys but as ones who carry some dictatorship traits, and this must be for the benefit of the people. At this time, which I liken unto a plague, not a virus, on our land, the leaders must dictate to save lives and not money nor jobs.
The Government of which I am a part is in the top five of the World Health Organization's (WHO) ratings, but could slip.
It is time to take a chip off the old block of former Cuban President Fidel Castro. We must have the foot soldiers on the street reporting breaches; it is time for CEOs and managers to take heed.
I shudder to think that if there were a death count of, say, 150 or more in our city we would have grave concerns. Where is the city's morgue?
It is time for leaders to dictate and stop being seen as the nice guys. People voted for the foot soldiers too!
Councillor Lee Clark
Whitehall Division
Kingston 8
leetris51@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy