A city without a...

Dear Editor,

An army without foot soldiers cannot win a war, as with World War II when Winston Churchill had to call on men, and women too, from Jamaica and the Caribbean to not only assist, but lead in combat.

In any army the leaders must not always be seen as the nice guys but as ones who carry some dictatorship traits, and this must be for the benefit of the people. At this time, which I liken unto a plague, not a virus, on our land, the leaders must dictate to save lives and not money nor jobs.

The Government of which I am a part is in the top five of the World Health Organization's (WHO) ratings, but could slip.

It is time to take a chip off the old block of former Cuban President Fidel Castro. We must have the foot soldiers on the street reporting breaches; it is time for CEOs and managers to take heed.

I shudder to think that if there were a death count of, say, 150 or more in our city we would have grave concerns. Where is the city's morgue?

It is time for leaders to dictate and stop being seen as the nice guys. People voted for the foot soldiers too!

Councillor Lee Clark

Whitehall Division

Kingston 8

leetris51@yahoo.com